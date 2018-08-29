Chris Pratt and Anna Faris Spotted Out Together for the Second Day in a Row a Year After Split

Exes Chris Pratt and Anna Faris appear to be keeping things friendly over a year after their split.

Pratt and Faris were photographed walking together in Santa Monica, California, on Tuesday morning — just one day after they were seen out along with their 6-year-old son Jack. The Guardians of the Galaxy star, 39, and actress, 41, were dressed casually, with both wearing baseball caps.

The former couple, who were married for eight years, first announced they were splitting on August 6, 2017 with a joint statement on Facebook. “Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating,” the statement said. “We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed.”

“Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward,” they continued. “We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”

Pratt and Faris officially filed for divorce in December 2017, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE at the time. They both asked for joint custody of Jack.

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris

Chris Pratt, Anna Faris and their son, Jack

Since June of 2018, Pratt has been dating Katherine Schwarzenegger. In mid-August, the new flames were seen together grabbing brunch with Pratt’s son.

“They looked entirely smitten,” a source told PEOPLE at the time of their afternoon outing. In fact, Schwarzenegger has been spending more time with Jack as the pair’s relationship has progressed.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger

“She seemed to be really happy and fit in with him and his son,” the source previously told PEOPLE. “She appeared to be genuinely enjoying herself and looked entirely comfortable helping him in doting over his son.“

Anna Faris and Michael Barrett

Faris has moved on as well, dating Michael Barrett. The Mom actress has been seeing Barrett since October 2017.