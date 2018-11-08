Chris Pratt and Anna Faris Settle Their Divorce as They Waive Their Right to Spousal Support

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have settled their divorce as amicably as possible.

A private judge dissolved their marriage on Wednesday, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features, and more.

The two exes agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of their 6-year-old son Jack with the duo agreeing on a “flexible timeshare” that is dependent on their availability and work schedules.

The stars have also agreed to live no further than five miles apart from each other until their 6-year-old son Jack completes the sixth grade, according to their divorce settlement.

As part of the agreement, the two must provide written notice to each other if they plan on moving away outside of the five-mile limit. If either star desires to take Jack on a trip out of the country written notice will also need to be provided with 30 days notice.

Reps for both stars had no comment.

Pratt, 39, and Faris, 41, waived their right to spousal support from each other, however, as the two signed a prenup one month before their marriage in July 2009 that “is the governing document with regard to issues related to spousal support, community property, separate property, assets, liabilities, debts and reimbursements.”

Chris Pratt, Anna Faris Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty; Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

As for child support, the court documents state “the parties have specifically agreed that child support shall be set at $0, and that neither party shall pay child support to the other at the present time.”

The pair will keep a joint bank account for Jack’s monthly expenses — which include clothes, child care, private school tuition and other expenses — with both of them responsible for refunding the account on a yearly basis.

Faris and Pratt will also alternate years in claiming their son as a dependent on their tax returns with the Jurassic World actor able to claim him for even years beginning with the 2018 tax year and Faris claiming Jack in odd years starting with the 2019 tax year.

The settlement comes a week after the duo were seen together on Halloween alongside their respective new significant others.

RELATED: Anna Faris ‘Feels Really Guilty’ as She Didn’t Get Upset On Her Son’s First Day at Kindergarten

The exes hit the streets to trick-or-treat with Jack, with Pratt sticking close to girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger, 28, and Faris holding hands with her cinematographer boyfriend Michael Barrett, 48.

“Along with Katherine and Michael, they all took Jack trick-or-treating in Pacific Palisades,” a source told PEOPLE. “It seems they all get along really well. Everyone had a good time. They were making an effort to make sure Jack had a great Halloween.”

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Anna Faris and Michael Barrett Getty (3); Splash News

The happy group was seen smiling and laughing all together as they all walked around in costume. Jack was covered head-to-toe in a ninja costume, while Pratt and Schwarzenegger matched as Vikings. Barrett seemed to be dressed as Daenerys from Game of Thrones while Faris looked like a modern-day Snow White.

RELATED: Exes Chris Pratt and Anna Faris Go Trick-or-Treating with Son Jack and New Significant Others

Jack and Schwarzenegger also carried matching bright orange pumpkins to collect their candy during the fun outing.

Pratt and Faris announced they were splitting after eight years of marriage on August 6, 2017, with a joint statement on Facebook. “Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating,” the statement said. “We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed.”

Faris was linked to Barrett in Sept. 2017 while Pratt and Schwarzenegger were first spotted together on Father’s Day earlier this year.

Pratt and Faris officially filed for divorce in December 2017, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE at the time. They both asked for joint custody of Jack.