Chris Pratt and Anna Faris' Relationship: A Look Back

Here’s everything to know about Chris Pratt and Anna Faris' relationship, from their 2009 wedding in Bali to their surprising divorce and how they’ve supported each other as co-parents

Anna Faris (L) and Chris Pratt at The World Premiere of Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA April 19th, 2017

Anna Faris (L) and Chris Pratt at The World Premiere of Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA April 19th, 2017

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are trailblazers in the world of friendly Hollywood exes.

The former couple split in 2017 after 8 years of marriage — but that hasn't stopped them from showing support for each other and effectively co-parenting in the years since.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Pratt and Faris, who welcomed son Jack together in 2012, have kept their relationship amicable, agreeing to keep a joint bank account to support their son and to live within five miles of each other until he finishes sixth grade.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor and the Unqualified podcast host are also both happily remarried, with Pratt recently welcoming his second child with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger. (The pair also welcomed a daughter in 2019.) Faris has been outspoken about her support for their relationship, noting that Pratt gave her a heads up before proposing.

From their intimate 2009 Bali wedding to their divorce and their vocal commitment to co-parenting, we're looking back at the complete timeline of Chris Pratt and Anna Faris' relationship through the years.

February 2007: Chris Pratt and Anna Faris meet on the set of Take Me Home Tonight

Chris Pratt (L) and Actress Anna Faris arrive to the Los Angeles premiere of NBC's new show "Parks and Recreation" held at MyHouse on April 9, 2009 in Hollywood, California Credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Like so many great Hollywood romances, the pair first met on set, where they played love-interests-turned-exes. At the time, Faris was still married to her first husband, Ben Indra.

According to Esquire, Pratt was interested in her but didn't pursue her until she was single. Once she called to tell him that she and Indra were splitting, things moved forward quickly.

March 2007: Anna Faris splits from husband Ben Indra

The actress and Indra separated a month after she began filming Take Me Home Tonight, according to court papers. The pair wed in June 2004 and finalized their divorce in February 2008.

August 2008: Anna Faris says she feels "really lucky" as things heat up with Chris Pratt

Over a year into their relationship, Faris opened up to PEOPLE about her newfound bliss. "He's awesome," she said of the Bride Wars actor. "He's a great, great guy. I feel really lucky."

2008: Chris Pratt and Anna Faris get engaged

Anna Faris and husband Chris Pratt arrive at The International Women's Media Foundation's 2010 Courage in Journalism Awards held at the Beverly Hills Hotel on October 21, 2010 in Beverly Hills, California Credit: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Towards the end of 2008, the loved-up actors quietly took the next step in their relationship. "They got engaged late last year," Faris' rep confirmed to PEOPLE in January 2009. No further details were released at the time.

April 9, 2009: Chris Pratt says he knew he wanted to marry Anna Faris on the "first day" he met her

At the Hollywood premiere of Parks & Recreation, Pratt told PEOPLE that he knew Faris was "The One" almost immediately upon meeting her.

"I knew I wanted to marry her pretty soon [after I met her,]" he told PEOPLE of his then-fiancée, who was at the premiere to show her support. "It took a while for me to admit it, because it would be crazy to be like, 'I want to marry you' the first day I met her. But I could have!"

The actor added that while he was wearing a wedding band, the two had yet to tie the knot. "She got one and I was like, 'I want one!' " he said. Speaking about their wedding plans, he revealed, "We're going to defy convention and not plan anything big. We're just going to go on vacation and come back married."

July 9, 2009: Chris Pratt and Anna Faris tie the knot

Two years after they first met, the pair said "I do" in an intimate ceremony in July 2009. For the big day, the bride and groom jetted off to Bali, where they exchanged vows in a low-key ceremony, Faris' rep confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE.

May 2012: Anna Faris debuts her baby bump at the premiere of The Dictator

One day after announcing that they were expecting their first child together, the actress showed off her slight baby bump at the London premiere of 2012's The Dictator, revealing that they were expecting their new addition in the fall.

August 17, 2012: Chris Pratt and Anna Faris welcome their first child

In August 2012, the couple announced the arrival of their "beautiful baby boy Jack," Faris' rep told PEOPLE exclusively in a statement.

"He arrived earlier than expected and will be spending some time in the NICU. The happy parents thank you for your warm wishes and ask that you honor their privacy during this time," the rep shared.

June 10, 2015: Chris Pratt opens about how he and Anna Faris make their relationship work

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris arrive at the 84th Annual Academy Awards held at the Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2012 in Hollywood, California Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

As his career skyrocketed on the heels of Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World, Pratt said that he was grateful for Faris' support and that his focus was still on their family.

"I have the support of a strong partner who's been through this and understands it and whom I can share these experiences with," he told PEOPLE. "And we have a family that we're starting that's the focus of my attention."

He added that he and Faris still made sure to "carve out" [time together] no matter what."

"It's just as important, if not more important, to focus on your relationship with your partner because your children are going to leave one day [and] you have to maintain a relationship that's going to outlast your child's needs for you," Pratt shared.

April 21, 2017: Chris Pratt and Anna Faris express their love for each other at Pratt's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

Chris Pratt, wife Anna Faris and son Jack Pratt attend the ceremony honoring Chris Pratt with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 21, 2017 in Hollywood, California Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The couple shared heartfelt tributes to one another at Pratt's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, with Faris calling her then-husband "the most incredible person" and telling him, "I love you so much."

Addressing Faris in his speech, Pratt said in part: "With every challenge, with every day, week, month, decade, we become more bonded. You make me laugh like nobody else. You're very caring, and thank you for your trust and your sacrifice — and for your dedication and your heart. I will do my best to protect it, and in return I will give you all of those things as well. You have my heart, my dedication, my trust."

August 6, 2017: Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announce their separation on social media

After eight years of marriage, the pair announced in a joint statement shared to Facebook that they were splitting. "Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating," the statement said. "We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed."

It continued, "Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another."

September 2017: Anna Faris starts dating cinematographer Michael Barrett

The actress was linked to cinematographer Michael Barrett in early September, after working together on her movie Overboard.

"Anna has been hanging out with Michael for weeks," a source told PEOPLE in mid-October 2017. "They were hanging out occasionally in September, but started seeing each other more frequently recently."

October 18, 2017: Anna Faris says she and Chris Pratt still "truly adore" each other and are "incredible friends" after their split

Anna Faris (L) and Chris Pratt at the premiere of Disney and Marvel's "Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2" at Dolby Theatre on April 19, 2017 in Hollywood, California Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Two months after shocking the world with news of their split, the pair reassured fans that they were still close.

"We'll always have each other and be incredible friends," the Mom star told PEOPLE. "There is still so much laughter in our lives together, and he is so proud of me, still," she added. "We watched each other grow, and he still cracks me up all the time. And I think I crack him up — unless he's a really good actor and great at faking laughter."

She added, "Chris and I are really great friends, and I think that we always will be."

December 1, 2017: Chris Pratt files for divorce from Anna Faris

The Guardians of the Galaxy star cited irreconcilable differences and requested joint custody of the pair's son Jack in his divorce filing, PEOPLE confirmed.

Soon after, Faris filed her response, also asking for joint custody and the right to receive child support, according to TMZ. The pair were reported to have a prenuptial agreement and were close to finalizing a property settlement.

April 2018: Chris Pratt opens up about their split, says "divorce sucks"

In an Entertainment Weekly cover story, the actor said that while the divorce wasn't the "ideal" situation, he and Faris were making it work the best they could.

"Divorce sucks. But at the end of the day, we've got a great kid who's got two parents who love him very much," Pratt told the outlet. "And we're finding a way to navigate this while still remaining friends and still being kind to one another. It's not ideal, but yeah, I think both of us are actually probably doing better."

In response, the Overboard actress told Marie Claire that Pratt's statement sounded "more dramatic than it is." She added, "Chris and I have a great friendship and Jack is so happy and so loved."

June 17, 2018: Chris Pratt starts dating Katherine Schwarzenegger after being set up by her mom, Maria Shriver

The actor spent Father's Day with Schwarzenegger in 2018, marking the first time they were spotted together publicly. "Maria helped set them up," a source told PEOPLE at the time, adding, "It's still new."

October 16, 2018: Chris Pratt and Anna Faris finalize their divorce

Chris Pratt (R) and his wife actress Anna Faris attend the UK screening of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" at Eventim Apollo on April 24, 2017 in London, United Kingdom Credit: Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage

Over a year after announcing their separation, the former pair's divorce was finalized in October 2018, officially marking the end of their nearly 9-year marriage.

The pair kept things as amicable as possible, ultimately opting for joint custody, no spousal support, no child support and a joint bank account for Jack's expenses. They also agreed to live within five miles of each other until Jack finished sixth grade.

October 31, 2018: Chris Pratt and Anna Faris take their son trick-or-treating with their new partners

Once again proving their prowess as co-parents, the former pair celebrated Halloween by taking their son Jack trick-or-treating together — and notably bringing along their new significant others.

"Along with Katherine [Schwarzenegger] and Michael [Barrett], they all took Jack trick-or-treating in Pacific Palisades," a source told PEOPLE. "It seems they all get along really well. Everyone had a good time. They were making an effort to make sure Jack had a great Halloween."

January 14, 2019: Chris Pratt proposes to Katherine Schwarzenegger — after giving Anna Faris a heads up

The actor revealed on Instagram that he had proposed to his girlfriend of seven months — and that she said yes!

"Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes!" Pratt wrote alongside a photo of the pair. "I'm thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!"

Faris offered her congratulations on her Unqualified podcast and revealed that Pratt had first called to give her a heads up.

"Sweet Chris, my ex, got engaged to Katherine today and I'm so happy for them," the actress said. "I knew that it was gonna happen, and I love her and I love him. I'm just so happy that they found each other."

March 2019: Anna Faris opens up about her and Chris Pratt's "fantasy idea" of vacationing together with their new partners

Anna Faris (L) and Chris Pratt pose in the press room during the 2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival at MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 20, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada Credit: Bryan Steffy/Getty

"Grudge-holding is not something that Chris and I do … So, we wanted to make sure, of course, that [son] Jack was happy, but that we were happy and supportive of each other and that we could have this fantasy idea of, do we all spend Christmas together? Do we all vacation together?" Faris told divorce attorney Laura Wasser on her Divorce Sucks! podcast about her response to Pratt's engagement.

June 8, 2019: Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger tie the knot

Pratt and Schwarzenegger said "I do" six months after getting engaged. "Yesterday was the best day of our lives!" the actor wrote on Instagram. "It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives."

The pair have since welcomed two children together: daughter Lyla Maria in August 2020 and daughter Eloise Christina in May 2022.

February 12, 2020: Anna Faris confirms she's engaged to Michael Barrett

Faris showed off her diamond engagement ring on an episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, one month after her Mom costar Allison Janney revealed that Faris and Barrett had quietly "been engaged for a long time."

The pair went on to secretly elope, as Faris revealed on her Anna Faris is Unqualified podcast in July 2021. "It was at a local courthouse up in Washington State," she said. "It was great."

March 22, 2021: Anna Faris says there was a sense of "competitiveness" in her previous marriages

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris attend the Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "Passengers" at Regency Village Theatre on December 14, 2016 in Westwood, California Credit: Todd Williamson/Getty

Speaking to Gwyneth Paltrow on her Unqualified podcast, Faris candidly addressed a sense of competitiveness in her first two marriages.

"My two other marriages were with actors and I don't think we did a great job of eliminating competitiveness," Faris said. "Or at least I didn't, being a proud person, and not wanting to reveal vulnerability."

"Any hint of competitiveness and comparison, I didn't handle that very well, I don't think," she added. "And I hope I've grown from that."

May 2021: Anna Faris says she "never talked about issues" with Chris Pratt to her friends

During an episode of Unqualified, Faris spoke candidly about her relationship with Pratt to guest Rachel Bilson. The actress said that because she didn't have a close group of friends during their relationship, she didn't have many people to talk to about issues the couple was experiencing.

"I think it stunted me in a lot of ways," Faris said. "One of them being that I never talked about any issues, so to the people, even who I was closest to, I'm sure things were more transparent with my relationship with Ben, but with Chris, I think that we both protected that imagery even within our close circles."

Faris also admitted she found red flags in their relationship even after the pair divorced.

"For me, I think after every breakup, at some point I realize that there were a lot of things I ignored that I really shouldn't have," she said. "In hindsight, it felt like my hand was forced. I don't think it was ever an independent decision."

June 23, 2022: Anna Faris opens up about ending her first two marriages

Faris appeared on Chelsea Handler's Dear Chelsea podcast in June 2022, and talked about the "shift" she experienced after going through each of her divorces.

"I'm like a divorce veteran because I've been divorced twice," Faris told Handler. The actress said she turned into "somebody that I didn't recognize" after her divorce from her first husband. She described the aftermath of their split as "incredibly liberating," though she admitted she was "terrified" to get back in the dating pool.

Faris also opened up about accepting love after her divorces from Pratt and Indra, and admitted she still sometimes struggles with it.