Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Walk Their Dog to Visit Her Parents Arnold and Maria

Image zoom BACKGRID

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are sticking close to their family in this difficult time.

The married couple was seen matching while walking their dog Maverick around their Los Angeles neighborhood on Sunday. Pratt, 40, and Katherine, 30, wore all-black on their outing, which included a stop to see Maria Shriver, Katherine’s mom.

The couple arrived at Shriver’s shortly before Arnold Schwarzenegger, Katherine’s dad, arrived to spend time with the family as well. The group maintained their distance as they played with their dogs and caught up.

Katherine and Pratt, who married in July 2019, brought along Maverick, Katherine’s rescue dog who inspired her children’s book.

After Arnold, 72, said goodbye, the couple went on a walk with Maria, 64, and two of her other children, Patrick, 26, and Christina, 28, before heading back home.

Maria and Arnold share Katherine, Christina, Patrick and their younger brother Chris, 22, from their 25-year marriage. They split in 2011.

WATCH: Chris Pratt Gets Naked to Show Off His Post-Honeymoon Sunburn — and Gwyneth Paltrow Offers Help!

Their outing comes as Katherine recently opened up to PEOPLE about their marriage and how they’re adjusting to life together.

“I do still feel like a newlywed. I don’t know how long that’s supposed to last, but I do definitely feel like a newlywed in the sense that I feel beyond lucky and blessed every single day to be married to the man that I’m married to,” she told PEOPLE exclusively. “I’m still really excited and crazy in love.”

While working on her latest project, the animal advocate said her husband was one of a handful of loved ones who read her book The Gift of Forgiveness before it was finished.

“I didn’t want to give the book really to anybody because I like it to be a final product and make sure it’s perfect,” Katherine said. “I think the only people who read it were my husband and mom [before it was done].”

RELATED: Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Snuggle Up As She Admits Still Feeling ‘Crazy in Love’

As expected, both Pratt and Shriver were “impressed and just really excited” for her, she added. “They both know how passionate I am about this book and also this topic.”

Pratt has been heaping on the praises for his wife and her upcoming fourth book on Twitter, even predicting all the great it will do for people.

“So proud of you honey… I’m telling you, this book is going to change the world,” he wrote.