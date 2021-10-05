Chris Pratt and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger announced on Instagram on Monday that they will be global ambassadors for the Special Olympics next June

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger To Be Special Olympics Ambassadors: 'Humbled and Honored'

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are becoming global ambassadors for the Special Olympics ahead of the 2022 Games in Orlando.

The famous couple both posted to Instagram Monday to make the announcement, with Pratt, 42, saying he and Schwarzenegger are "humbled and honored" to be receiving the distinction.

"Come with us as we rocket the #InclusionRevolution to new heights!" he wrote in his post.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star then praised Marvel Studios for "taking the lead and committing to hire a Special Olympics athlete as a paid production assistant on the set of #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3."

Pratt is soon starting work on upcoming MCU sequel Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which he referenced in the hashtag.

"The studio's partnership with @SpecialOlympics is an excellent step in showing the importance of diversity and celebrating the outstanding capability of those with intellectual disabilities," the father of two added in the post on Monday.

Schwarzenegger, 31, also posted the announcement, sharing the same selfie of the pair as well as some details about her previous involvement with the Special Olympics.

"Special Olympics has always been a huge part of my life. My grandmother dedicated her entire existence to being an advocate for those with special needs and my childhood consisted of going to SOI events and my cousins and I being camp councilors at Camp Shriver," she wrote, referring to her grandmother Eunice Kennedy Shriver and mother Maria Shriver, who are both noted Special Olympics advocates.

"Chris and I are so thrilled to be a part of the SO family as a couple and to continue to spread the mission of SO and advocate whenever and wherever we can about inclusion, dignity and acceptance," she added.