Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Snuggle Up As She Admits Still Feeling 'Crazy in Love'

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are still in honeymoon bliss.

The couple were seen staying close together on a stroll around Brentwood, Calif. on Thursday, nine months after saying “I do” at an intimate ceremony last June. Pratt, 40, was spotted with his arm around Schwarzenegger, 30, as they walked and she enjoyed a beverage.

Their outing comes as Schwarzenegger recently opened up to PEOPLE about their marriage and how they’re adjusting to life together.

“I do still feel like a newlywed. I don’t know how long that’s supposed to last, but I do definitely feel like a newlywed in the sense that I feel beyond lucky and blessed every single day to be married to the man that I’m married to,” Schwarzenegger told PEOPLE exclusively for this week’s issue. “I’m still really excited and crazy in love.”

While working on her latest project, the animal advocate, 30, says her husband was one of a handful of loved ones who read her book The Gift of Forgiveness before it was finished.

“I didn’t want to give the book really to anybody because I like it to be a final product and make sure it’s perfect,” she said. “I think the only people who read it were my husband and mom [before it was done].”

As expected, both Pratt and her mom Maria Shriver were “impressed and just really excited” for her, she added. “They both know how passionate I am about this book and also this topic.”

Pratt has been heaping on the praises for his wife and her upcoming fourth book on Twitter, even predicting all the great it will do for people.

“So proud of you honey… I’m telling you, this book is going to change the world,” he wrote earlier this week.