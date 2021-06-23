The couple is looking forward to a summer away from L.A. in the city where they were married

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger 'Plan on Spending a Lot of Family Time Together' This Summer

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt are looking forward to a summer of fun.

The couple recently celebrated several fun milestones including their second wedding anniversary on June 8, their first Father's Day with 10-month-old daughter Lyla on June 20 and Pratt's 42nd birthday on June 21.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The couple also recently rented a summer home in Montecito, Calif., where they married in 2019.

"They both love Montecito," a source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "They celebrated their wedding anniversary there earlier this month and and rented a house so they can spend the summer there. Kat is very happy to be out of L.A. for the summer. They plan on spending a lot of family time together."

Their summer getaway will be a nice change of pace for the busy duo. Chris, 42, has been working nearly nonstop, filming Jurassic World: Dominion for several months in London last year and is now promoting his new movie The Tomorrow War (on Prime Video July 2), while The Gift of Forgiveness author Katherine, 31, recently launched an Instagram Live interview series called "Before, During and After Baby."

"Since they got married, their lives have been a whirlwind," adds the source. "Between Chris's intense work schedule, the baby and moving into a new house, Kat does have moments when she feels overwhelmed. Maria [Shriver, Katherine's mother] helps out a lot too. She is a very involved grandmother."

The couple enjoys low-key quality time together and with new baby Lyla and Chris's son Jack, 8 1/2, with ex Anna Faris.

"They keep dates simple and will go for a walk, get coffee or get lunch," says the source. "Kat feels very lucky. She always gushes about what an amazing dad Chris is and found it very comforting when she was pregnant that Chris was already a dad. He was amazing with Lyla right away."

Chris and Katherine were married in 2019 and welcomed their first child, daughter Lyla Maria, in August 2020. Katherine recently celebrated her husband for his 42nd birthday and their first Father's Day with Lyla.

"Happy birthday to my love! You're the most amazing husband, a loving father, supportive partner, hardest worker (working on your birthday!) excellent chef 😊 and so much more," she wrote on Instagram. "I am so grateful to be living life with you. I love you more than you know! Happy happy!"