Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Kiss and Spend Time with His Son Jack on Church Date

It’s getting serious between Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger!

The new couple was seen out for a date on Sunday along with Pratt’s 5-year-old son Jack, according to pictures obtained by the Daily Mail. The two even snuck in a sweet kiss while grabbing ice cream with Jack after attending church service.

Pratt, 39, and the 28-year-old daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver got cozy as they walked around with Jack and wrapped their arms around each other a few times. They were also seen making his son laugh outside the ice cream shop.

The two were first spotted together on a Father’s Day picnic last month and a source later told PEOPLE that the two had been on “multiple dates.”

“Maria helped set them up,” the source revealed, adding, “It’s still new.”

During their lunch date over Father’s Day, they shared sandwiches, potato chips and apples on a park bench and were seen smiling and laughing.

This is Pratt’s first relationship following his split with Anna Faris in August 2017 after almost nine years of marriage.

“Divorce sucks. But at the end of the day, we’ve got a great kid who’s got two parents who love him very much,” Pratt told Entertainment Weekly when he opened up about how he handled the split.

“We’re finding a way to navigate this while still remaining friends and still being kind to one another. It’s not ideal, but yeah, I think both of us are actually probably doing better,” he said.

Faris, 41, has been seeing new boyfriend Michael Barrett since October 2017.