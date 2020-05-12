Chris Pratt and Elizabeth Banks Reprise Their Lego Movie Characters in Coronavirus PSA

Chris Pratt and Elizabeth Banks are back as their Lego Movie characters for a very important reason.

The actors star in a new PSA as their animated characters to teach kids the importance of staying safe and healthy as the world reckons with the rapid spread of COVID-19.

"Darkness has descended upon us. The world as we knew it is over. It is Armageddon, the apocalypse — everything is not awesome," Banks' Lucy dramatically says at the beginning.

Pratt's Emmet is adorably clueless about the novel coronavirus, confusing it for a book title, which leads Lucy to explain how the virus got its name.

"I totally didn't get that, but it does make the rest of what they told me to say make much more sense. They call it 'Do the Five,' " Emmet says, going through the list: "Wash your hands, cough or sneeze into your elbow, don't touch your face, keep a safe distance and stay at home if you can."

The list is broken down into five words: Hands, elbow, face, distance, home. And since they're "kind of hard to remember," Emmett came up with a song.

To the tune of "Hands, Elbows, Knees and Toes," the two start singing, "Hands, elbows, face and space, stay at home / don't touch your eyes or ears or mouth or nose / hands, elbows, face and space, stay at home."

This isn't the first time Pratt has revisited a former character to help during the pandemic. The actor also appeared as Andy in the Parks and Recreation special that aired on NBC to benefit Feeding America.

The brand new episode checked in with the gang and featured the entire cast, including Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman, Aziz Ansari, Rashida Jones, Adam Scott, Aubrey Plaza, Retta, Paul Rudd and more.

As of May 5, the Parks and Recreation special had raised over $4 million for Feeding America.

