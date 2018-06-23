Chris Pratt & Bryce Dallas Howard Answer Kids' Cute Jurassic World Questions (Think Drool!)

If you’ve ever wondered what dinosaur drool feels like, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and Jeff Goldblum have a few key moviemaking secrets to share, thanks to a couple sticky scenes in the new Jurassic film and one of many great dino-themed questions they answered from their young fans.

Pratt, 39, who plays Velociraptor expert Owen Grady in the film and gets slimed by some dino saliva, admitted that the prehistoric drool is not much fun to work with.

“I got to tell you, it feels gross,” he said. “It’s sticky, it’s wet and it’s not cold or hot, it’s like room temperature which in Hawaii is about 90-something degrees. It feels really gross. Imagine what a big bowl of dog slobber would feel like.”

When it comes to choosing a person they’d most want to have with them in a dangerous situation (like their characters experience in Fallen Kingdom) Goldblum, 65, who reprises his iconic role as Dr. Ian Malcolm, revealed that he’d want both Howard and Pratt by his side.

“Well there are some capable people in this movie, and the most heroic people of course are Bryce and Chris,” he said. “They’re so able-bodied and resourceful and brave and rugged and fearless! Gee, they’re good.”

Another question posed to the cast was about whether they would rather be a human or a dinosaur. Howard, 37, who plays former park operations-manager-turned-dinosaur-rights-activist Claire Dearing, was conflicted.

“I’d love to be able to be a dinosaur for one day,” she said. “I would love to be a Pterodactyl for one day.”

“Oh that’s a great

,” said Pratt. “Then you could fly.”

This led to the cast to ponder another hypothetical scenario: If you could be any dinosaur, which one would you be?

“I’m that one who goes [makes purring noise], because I have a good way of making that sound, and he goes on to spit!” Goldblum revealed, speaking of a Dilophosaurus, the dinosaur responsible for Nedry’s demise in 1993’s Jurassic Park. “My spit isn’t lethal, nor would I want it to be, but in the right place I enjoy spitting.”

Watch the video above to see more questions from cute kids and the cast’s clever answers, like what dinosaurs the carnivorous Indoraptor is made of, and the last time they’ve said “Hold onto your butts!”

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom picks up three years after the action in 2015’s Jurassic World. In the film, Owen (Pratt) and Claire (Howard) attempt to rescue Jurassic World’s remaining dinosaurs from an extinction-like volcanic eruption on the island, and things do not go as planned. The film also stars Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda, Rafe Spall and Toby Jones and is now playing in theaters.