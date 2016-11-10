Jennifer Lawrence is totally smitten — with Chris Pratt‘s family.

The Oscar-winning actress and her Passengers co-star appeared together on the Ellen Degeneres Show on Thursday, where Lawrence couldn’t help but comment on Pratt’s adorable relationship.

“They’re so cute,” Lawrence told DeGeneres about Pratt’s wife Anna Faris and 4-year-old son Jack. “And his son is a genius. And Anna is nice and hilarious and they’re like in love — they look like a Nicholas Sparks novel. You know when you see people who are so happy it just makes you miserable?”

Image zoom Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Pratt and the Mom star were married in 2009. Lawrence is also in a relationship, with director Darren Aronofsky.

The duo, who play love interests in the upcoming space drama, also dished about their time on set. Lawrence admitted that she declined to participate in some of the gravity-defying stunts which Pratt then took on.

“I suffer from paranoia mixed with delusions, so I thought that if I were in a harness I would never be able to bear children, so he took care of the harness work,” Lawrence said, laughing. “I had to ultimately do it, I just complained a lot.”

Lawrence particularly wasn’t keen on wearing the 75 pound space suit required for some of the Passengers scenes.

Image zoom Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Admitted Pratt, “It was tough to figure out because you’re trying to create the illusion of zero gravity.”

Both stars also got candid about their bodies — and bodily functions.

While in the hot seat, Pratt admitted that he gets “moob sweat.”

“I think it’s because of deodorant — not to brag, I put it on,” he joked. “I put some on a couple days ago, it’s an antiperspirant but that means the sweat is like, ‘I’m gonna come out right here.’ ”

Later, during a game called the Five Second Rule, Pratt shared that his favorite body parts on a woman are, “lungs, nipples, feet.” Lawrence’s favorites in the opposite sex? “upper back, bicep and that [abdominal v].”