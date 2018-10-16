Chris Pratt and Anna Faris Finalize Divorce One Year After Separating: Reports

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are officially single after finalizing their divorce.

The two signed the divorce papers with a private judge, The Blast and TMZ report.

The dissolution of their marriage comes a year after the former couple announced their separation. They were married for 9 years, having tied the knot in July 2009.

Pratt and Faris share 6-year-old son Jack, who they will continue to co-parent.

Pratt officially filed for divorce in Dec. 2017, citing irreconcilable differences and asking for joint custody of Jack. Faris filed her response shortly after Pratt and also asked for joint custody and the right to receive child support, according to TMZ. The website reported the two have a prenuptial agreement and were close to finalizing a property settlement.

“Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed,” the couple said in a joint statement on Aug. 6 last year.

They added, “Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”

The two met on the set of Take Me Home Tonight in 2007 and got engaged a year later before marrying in summer 2009. Faris opened up about her separation from Pratt to PEOPLE last October, saying, “We’ll always have each other and be incredible friends. There is still so much laughter in our lives together, and he is so proud of me, still.”