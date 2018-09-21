Chris Pratt Says He Admires Tom Cruise's Reputation as 'a Really Nice' Guy: 'He's the Best'

If there’s one person in Hollywood that Chris Pratt admires most, it’s Tom Cruise.

The Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom actor, 39, opened up about his admiration for Cruise, 56, in an interview with the Associated Press published Thursday.

When asked who his acting role model is, Pratt said, “Oh, Tom Cruise. Mission: Impossible. He ran across London, across bridges, over buildings.”

“Yeah, Tom is a great runner,” he added, referring to the action star’s tendency to run into dangerous situations in almost every film he’s made. “He did all his own jumping, he was flying the helicopter, he really was like — oh, if there’s a question of whether or not I’m the best at this, let me put that question to bed. He’s the best.“

Pratt admitted he wouldn’t be opposed to following in Cruise’s footsteps.

“One of the career goals that I have based on Tom Cruise is his reputation as being a really nice, positive guy who works hard,” the actor said. “I’ve never actually met him, but I would like — if you’re going to leave a legacy, it’d be nice to have it be that people thought you were nice and easy to work with and you worked hard.”

“I think that’s pretty cool,” he added.

Pratt’s own career has skyrocketed since he took on the role of Peter Quill in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy. He quickly followed that up with Jurassic World.

He later costarred with Jennifer Lawrence in Passengers and reprised his role as Quill in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Avengers: Infinity War.

While Pratt has been keeping busy, his personal life hasn’t taken a back seat. The actor — who shares son Jack, 6, with ex Anna Faris — is currently dating Katherine Schwarzenegger after the two were set up by her mother, Maria Shriver.

A source recently told PEOPLE that an engagement between the two may be right around the corner.

“They’re such a great fit together,” the insider said. “It’s only been a few months but Chris and Katherine are both very serious about the relationship and their friends wouldn’t be surprised if they got engaged sooner rather than later.”

The source added, “Katherine has spent time with Chris’ family and they all love her too. She fits in really well with them and vice versa.”