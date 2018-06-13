Back from the Dead? Chris Pine Makes a Surprise Appearance in Wonder Woman 2 First Look

Gal Gadot won’t be the only familiar face when Wonder Woman returns.

The sequel to the blockbuster hit released two first look images today — and one contains a major surprise. Chris Pine is back as Steve Trevor despite seemingly dying in the hit first movie. Titled Wonder Woman 1984, the sequel jumps forward to the ’80s after the first was set during World War I.

Pine appears to have made the jump as he’s picture dressed in unmistakable ’80s fashion in what seems to be a shopping mall. His appearance comes as a surprise as Trevor’s sacrifice at the end of the first movie led to Gadot’s Wonder Woman finding the strength to defeat the evil Ares.

Chris Pine in Wonder Woman 1984 Warner Bros.

A second image offers a first look at Gadot’s Diana Prince standing in front of a wall made up of old TV sets. While several images appear on the screens, one memorable one is Christie Brinkley’s iconic car scene from 1983’s Vacation starring Chevy Chase.

With this film set decades after the first, Wonder Woman is sure to have learned how to hone her powers for good and will likely be a more sophisticated superhero.

She’ll also have to face off against a new villain, played by Kristen Wiig. The comedian is making her superhero film debut as Cheetah, director Patty Jenkins announced earlier this year.

“So excited to confirm the most thrilling news. Yes! It’s true,” Jenkins wrote. “So incredibly lucky to welcome the sensationally talented Kristen Wiig to our Wonder Woman family. Can’t wait to finally work with one of my favorites. And SO excited by what we have planned.”

Wonder Woman 1984 hits theaters November 1, 2019.