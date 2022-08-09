Chris Pine Supports Dad Robert Pine at Premiere of His Apple TV+ Series 'Five Days at Memorial'

Chris Pine's parents are actors Robert Pine and Gwynne Gilford

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose

Published on August 9, 2022 11:13 AM
Robert Pine and Chris Pine attend the Apple TV+ Limited Series "Five Days At Memorial" red carpet event at Directors Guild Of America on August 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Araya Doheny/FilmMagic

Chris Pine is there for his dad Robert Pine.

Chris, 41, supported his actor dad, 81, at the Los Angeles premiere of the latter's Apple TV+ limited series Five Days at Memorial on Monday. The father-son duo smiled together on the red carpet, both with matching long hair, with Robert sporting a red bowtie for the occasion.

Robert — known for his iconic role as Sgt. Joseph Getraer on the TV series CHiPs in the '70s and '80s — plays Dr. Horace Baltz in Five Days at Memorial, which is based on actual events and takes place at a New Orleans hospital during the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

The series also stars Vera Farmiga, Cornelius Smith Jr., Cherry Jones, Julie Ann Emery, Adepero Oduye, Molly Hager, Michael Gaston and W. Earl Brown.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/chris-pine/" data-inlink="true">Chris Pine</a> and Robert Pine arrive at the premiere of the Apple TV+ limited series "Five Days at Memorial" held at the DGA Theater Complex on August 8, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty

In April, Chris spoke to IndieWire, at one point reflecting on his dad's prolific acting career.

"My dad's had a hell of a career," the Wonder Woman actor said. "He got his SAG card in '64. Was under contract at Universal. Got paid to be an actor, got paid to take horseback riding lessons. He was on The Virginian, Gunsmoke, The Love Boat. He was in The Graduate. My father was in The Graduate! When Dustin Hoffman goes to the fraternity to find out where Katharine Ross is getting married, there's a shot of Dustin talking to some guys in a bathroom, and good old Bob Pine is there. Then they cut back to Dustin and I think my father is the one that's answering him."

Chris also added that acting seemed part of his destiny, following in his father's footsteps.

"I never had a passion for acting, acting was something that seemed to pop out of nowhere and then just took over my life. It seemed to be fated and it made a lot of sense," he said at the time.

Robert Pine and <a href="https://people.com/tag/chris-pine/" data-inlink="true">Chris Pine</a> attend the after party for the premiere of Apple TV+ limited series "Five Days at Memorial" held at Cicconi's on August 8, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty

Additionally, Chris' mom Gwynne Gilford was an actress too, having previously starred in 1987's Masters of the Universe. His late grandmother Anne Gwynne was also an actress and a WWII-era pinup model, while his sister Katherine Pine has dabbled in acting as well.

"I couldn't be prouder," Robert told PEOPLE back in 2009 of his son's success. "He's an incredibly hard worker."

Five Days at Memorial debuts Friday on Apple TV+, with new episodes every Friday through Sept. 16.

