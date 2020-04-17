Chris Pine Shows Off His Arms as He Bikes Around Neighborhood with Girlfriend Annabelle Wallis

Image zoom BACKGRID

Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis took advantage of the warmer Los Angeles weather to get some in some exercise during lockdown.

The couple were seen riding around on bikes on Thursday, matching in black workout outfits. The outing comes as Californians are encouraged to safely exercise during the stay-at-home orders in place to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Pine, 39, and Wallis, 35, both wore bandanas around their necks as makeshift face masks while sporting black shirts. Wallis wore leggings for the outing as Pine kept it cool in gray shorts.

The two have been seen around the Los Angeles area as they practice social distancing, including an outing to stock up on supplies in late March with a grocery store run.

Speculation surrounding the couple’s relationship began in spring 2018 when they were spotted walking at Heathrow Airport together in late March.

They later intimately sat across from each other at a dinner party in Malibu in early April where a source told PEOPLE they were “very comfortable together.”

The couple confirmed their relationship months later while holding hands on a walk in London in July. They were then seen vacationing on a yacht in Italy with Pine’s parents that August.

While they tend keep a low profile, the pair are have often been seen on walks in New York and Los Angeles since then.

