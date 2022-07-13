Bearded Chris Pine Goes Shirtless on a Vespa Under a Sparkly Robe as He Films Directorial Debut
Chris Pine is enjoying the summer breeze.
The 41-year-old actor looked in his element in Los Angeles on Tuesday, riding a Vespa as he filmed his directorial debut, Poolman.
In a photo from the scene, Pine is shirtless under an open, sparkly gold robe, completing the look in a matching helmet, khaki pants and white sneakers.
The actor and filmmaker also sported the long blond locks and gray beard he has been pictured with as of late.
The new photo comes days after Pine was snapped filming the comedic mystery in L.A.'s Chinatown district on Thursday, sporting a gray beard and long blond hair under a light-colored hat.
Flashing a smile as he walked with a bag in one arm, the actor also wore a striped shirt and gray slacks, while a camera and a pair of sunglasses hung around his neck.
Aside from serving as the Wonder Woman 1984 actor's directorial debut, Poolman was also co-written by and will star Pine.
Set to join him in the cast are Annette Bening and Danny DeVito, according to Deadline.
In Poolman, Pine will play Darren Barrenman, whom Deadline previously described as "a hapless dreamer and would-be philosopher who spends his days looking after the pool of the Tahitian Tiki apartment block in sunny Los Angeles and crashing city council meetings with his neighbors Jack and Diane (DeVito, 77, and Bening, 64)."
The outlet teased future "fun cameos and supporting cast" announcements, and that as part of the story, Pine's character will discover "the greatest water heist in L.A. history since Chinatown."
The conflict leads Barrenman to make "uneasy alliances with a beautiful and connected femme fatale while following every lead he can with corrupt city officials, burned out Hollywood types, and mysterious benefactors – all in the name of protecting his precious Los Angeles," Deadline reported.
According to the outlet, the film is "Big Lebowski meets L.A. film noir with a healthy splash of La La Land."