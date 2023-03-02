Chris Pine Says 'It's Frustrating' Not Knowing Anything About Future of 'Star Trek' Movie Franchise

With no official confirmation of a fourth installment of the most recent Star Trek saga, Chris Pine believes the movie franchise "feels like it's cursed."

In Esquire's March issue, the 42-year-old Don't Worry Darling star said he is unsure about whether the story will live longer and continue to prosper — even though a report last year said another film is in the works.

"I don't know anything," Pine said. "In Star Trek land, the actors are usually the last people to find out anything. I know costume designers that have read scripts before the actors."

He continued, "I would say it's frustrating. It doesn't really foster the greatest sense of partnership, but it's how it's always been. I love the character. I love the people. I love the franchise. But to try to change the system in which things are created –– I just can't do it. I don't have the energy."

Last February, J.J. Abrams, who directed the 2009 reboot and its 2013 sequel, said the "original cast" would be back and they would "be shooting by the end of the year."

Despite the delay, the Dungeons & Dragons actor also shared in the Esquire interview that he has wondered in the past why previous Star Trek movies have had to compete with "the Marvels of the world."

"I'm not sure Star Trek was ever built to do that kind of business," Pine said. "I always thought, 'Why aren't we just appealing to this really rabid fan group and making the movie for a good price and going on our merry way, instead of trying to compete with the Marvels of the world?'"

But the star seemingly looks back fondly on his portrayal of Jim Kirk in the previous movies, and "looking like a fool" — something he embraces as a riff on his good-looking actor persona.

"Kirk's like that, too," Pine points out. "In [Star Trek], he's James Dean, and then he walks in to meet Bones and he hits his head. I want to be able to show that you can be cool and masculine without having it be a pissing contest all the time. And if you're pissing, sometimes you piss on your foot and you can look like a f---ing idiot."