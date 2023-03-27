Chris Pine Says He's 'Here' to Return for 'Princess Diaries 3' — But with Different Hair

Chris Pine made his feature film debut in 2004's The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 27, 2023 05:24 PM
Chris Pine Says He’d Do ‘Princess Diaries 3’ but with a More ‘Low-Profile Hair Helmet’: ‘I’m Here for It
Photo: Walt Disney/Buena Vista/Kobal/Shutterstock, Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Chris Pine is down to return to The Princess Diaries series alongside Anne Hathaway for a long-awaited third installment — just with a different hairstyle!

As Pine, 42, spoke to Entertainment Tonight at Sunday's Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Los Angeles premiere, the actor said he would be happy to receive a pitch to appear again in a future Princess Diaries sequel.

"Yeah, I'm here! I'm here for it," he told the outlet when asked about recent reports of a third movie in the works. "Give me — give me a phone call or an email."

Pine notably made his film debut in The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement (2004), in which he costarred with Hathaway, now 40, as Nicholas Devereaux, whom Hathaway's Mia Thermopolis falls in love with by the end of the sequel.

The actor added to ET Sunday that he would choose a "low-profile hair helmet" if he were to return for a sequel, over the longer locks he sported in the 2004 romantic comedy.

Chris Pine Says He’d Do ‘Princess Diaries 3’ but with a More ‘Low-Profile Hair Helmet’: ‘I’m Here for It
Walt Disney/Buena Vista/Kobal/Shutterstock

Reports that Disney is developing a third Princess Diaries film first emerged back in November. Hathaway herself told PEOPLE at January's Sundance Film Festival that it is "thrilling" to "see the level of excitement" for the upcoming project.

"We feel the exact same, and I know it's probably very frustrating," she said of the nearly two-decade wait for another sequel. "It's a process that requires patience, and so everybody should consider themselves a part of the movie business now, because this is how long it actually takes to make things."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Aadrita Mukerji, a television writer with credits on Supergirl and Reacher, is reportedly writing a screenplay for the third Princess Diaries film. Representatives for Disney did not respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment regarding the sequel when reports of its development first emerged.

Before the release of 2016's Mother's Day, director Garry Marshall told PEOPLE that he and the actress had discussed another run at the movie, where she would once again take the role of Mia Thermopolis.

Marshall, who died in July 2016, directed the first two Princess Diaries films. Shortly before his death, the late director suggested that Pine could return for a potential third movie.

"Maybe," Marshall said about Pine's potential involvement at the time. "He's quite big now, you know."

Julie Andrews, who also stars in the franchise, previously told Access Hollywood in December that transforming into Queen Clarisse Renaldi for a future film in the series is "probably not going to be possible."

"It was talked about very shortly after [the second sequel] came out, but it's now how many years since then?" Andrews, 87, said at the time. "And I am that much older, and Annie the princess, or queen, is so much older. And I am not sure where it would float or run."

Related Articles
Jim Toth and Reese Witherspoon arrive to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020
What's at Stake in Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's Divorce: From Real Estate to Her Net Worth of $430M
MEAN GIRLS, Rachel McAdams
Rachel McAdams Says She'd Return for 'Mean Girls' Movie Musical: 'We'll See How It All Shakes Out'
Reese Witherspoon attends the world premiere of Netflix's "Your Place Or Mine"
Reese Witherspoon 'Upset' Over Jim Toth Breakup: 'She Never Saw Herself Getting Another Divorce' (Source)
James Hong, Katie Phang
James Hong Brings MSNBC's Katie Phang to Tears in Touching Interview: Your Father 'Would Be Very Proud'
lauren ambrose
Lauren Ambrose Reflects on 25th Anniversary of 'Can't Hardly Wait': 'Just Amazing'
Busy Philipps Shades Gwyneth's Paltrow's Trial Remark About Having 'Lost Half a Day of Skiing'
Busy Philipps Pokes Fun at Gwyneth Paltrow's Trial Remark About Having 'Lost Half a Day of Skiing'
Malibu, CA - *PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* - Los Angeles, - Angelina Jolie was spotted leaving a three hour lunch at Nobu with British environmentalist and heir to the Rothschild fortune, David Mayer de Rothschild on Thursday. Jolie and David were seen walking out of Nobu and appeared engrossed in conversation as they headed to their cars. The actress wore a chic black dress with cutouts on the side. The Rothschilds began establishing their banking dynasty in Europe in the 1700s and have remained one of the wealthiest families in the world said to be worth over $500 Billion Dollars according to Forbes. Emma Watson was also at the popular eatery at the same time as Angelina Jolie and could be seen walking past Jolie's lunch date, David de Mayer Rothschild. Pictured: Angelina Jolie, David Mayer de Rothschild BACKGRID USA 24 MARCH 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Angelina Jolie Spotted on Lunch Outing with Billionaire Environmentalist David Mayer de Rothschild
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 25: Lady Gaga is seen filming "The Joker 2" in City Hall on March 25, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
Lady Gaga Films Upcoming 'Joker' Sequel as Harley Quinn in N.Y.C. — See the Photos!
Gwyneth Paltrow sits in court during an objection by her attorney during her trial, in Park City, Utah. Paltrow is accused in a lawsuit of crashing into a skier during a 2016 family ski vacation, leaving him with brain damage and four broken ribs Gwyneth Paltrow Skiing Lawsuit, Park City, United States - 24 Mar 2023
Gwyneth Paltrow Takes Stand to Testify in Civil Trial About 2016 Ski Crash: Watch
Jim Toth and Reese Witherspoon arrive to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020.
Reese Witherspoon and Husband Jim Toth Announce 'Difficult Decision' to Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage
Sam Neill Jurassic Park - 1993 Director: Steven Spielberg Amblin/Universal USA Scene Still Scifi Jurassic Park
Sam Neill Recalls How 'Jurassic Park' Cast 'Came Very Close' to Dying When Hurricane Hit Set
Halle Bailey Shares Video of Young Fan Who 'Hugged Me So Tight' at Disney World
Halle Bailey Meets Young 'Little Mermaid' Fan Who 'Hugged Me So Tight' at Disney World
Jeremy Renner attends the Hawkeye New York Special Fan Screening; Jeremy Renner Shares Video of His Snowcat's Return to His Home: 'Feels like 'The Green Mile' '
Jeremy Renner Celebrates His Snowplow's Return After Accident: 'Finally Making Her Way Home'
2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Kate Bosworth and Justin Long Are Engaged: She 'Is Just on Cloud Nine' and 'He Adores Her' (Sources)
Robert Downey Jr. attends the premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Spider-Man: Homecoming" at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 28, 2017 in Hollywood, California
Robert Downey Jr. to Star in Remake of Alfred Hitchcock's 'Vertigo' : Report
Cameron Diaz, Jamie Foxx
Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx Spotted on Set of Upcoming Netflix Movie 'Back in Action'