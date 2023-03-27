Chris Pine is down to return to The Princess Diaries series alongside Anne Hathaway for a long-awaited third installment — just with a different hairstyle!

As Pine, 42, spoke to Entertainment Tonight at Sunday's Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Los Angeles premiere, the actor said he would be happy to receive a pitch to appear again in a future Princess Diaries sequel.

"Yeah, I'm here! I'm here for it," he told the outlet when asked about recent reports of a third movie in the works. "Give me — give me a phone call or an email."

Pine notably made his film debut in The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement (2004), in which he costarred with Hathaway, now 40, as Nicholas Devereaux, whom Hathaway's Mia Thermopolis falls in love with by the end of the sequel.

The actor added to ET Sunday that he would choose a "low-profile hair helmet" if he were to return for a sequel, over the longer locks he sported in the 2004 romantic comedy.

Reports that Disney is developing a third Princess Diaries film first emerged back in November. Hathaway herself told PEOPLE at January's Sundance Film Festival that it is "thrilling" to "see the level of excitement" for the upcoming project.

"We feel the exact same, and I know it's probably very frustrating," she said of the nearly two-decade wait for another sequel. "It's a process that requires patience, and so everybody should consider themselves a part of the movie business now, because this is how long it actually takes to make things."

Aadrita Mukerji, a television writer with credits on Supergirl and Reacher, is reportedly writing a screenplay for the third Princess Diaries film. Representatives for Disney did not respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment regarding the sequel when reports of its development first emerged.

Before the release of 2016's Mother's Day, director Garry Marshall told PEOPLE that he and the actress had discussed another run at the movie, where she would once again take the role of Mia Thermopolis.

Marshall, who died in July 2016, directed the first two Princess Diaries films. Shortly before his death, the late director suggested that Pine could return for a potential third movie.

"Maybe," Marshall said about Pine's potential involvement at the time. "He's quite big now, you know."

Julie Andrews, who also stars in the franchise, previously told Access Hollywood in December that transforming into Queen Clarisse Renaldi for a future film in the series is "probably not going to be possible."

"It was talked about very shortly after [the second sequel] came out, but it's now how many years since then?" Andrews, 87, said at the time. "And I am that much older, and Annie the princess, or queen, is so much older. And I am not sure where it would float or run."