Chris Pine Says He Was Mistaken for Joey Lawrence at an Oscars Party: 'It Was a First'

Chris Pine experienced a funny case of mistaken identity.

While recently stopping by Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Star Trek star, 41, shared a story from an Oscars party he attended before Sunday's 94th Academy Awards.

"I was out this weekend, went to a couple parties and it was alright," Pine recalled. "I was at one and I was about to go and this guy stopped me and he's like, 'I know you.' I was like, 'God, this again' — and he's like, 'Joey Lawrence!'"

Though the Blossom star, as pointed out by host Jimmy Kimmel, "is a good-looking guy," Pine said, "I'm sure I'll remember that for the rest of my life."

After telling the fan he was "not quite" right about his guess as to who he was, the stranger said to Pine, "C'mon man, tell me who you are!" Poking fun at celebrities he's been mistaken for in the past, Pine responded, "Chris Evans, Captain America" as he went in for a handshake.

"And to top it all off he goes, 'That's my man,'" the actor said.

This isn't the first time Pine's been mistaken for another Hollywood actor. "I've gotten Ryan Reynolds, [Chris] Pratt, [Chris] Hemsworth, Matt Damon," he listed, "But it was a first for Joey Lawrence."

The Wonder Woman leading man also went on to share who he takes as a date to most Oscars events: his mom. "My mom's been partying for years," he said.

Pine's mom, who "talks to everybody," has a special connection with Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino. Pine's grandmother, Anne Gwynne, was an actress in the 40s and 50s and Tarantino "loves all things Old Hollywood," Pine said.

"They talked for hours," Pine recalled.