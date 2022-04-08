"It seemed to be fated and it made a lot of sense," Chris Pine, whose family is full of actors, said of the career path

Chris Pine Says He 'Never Had a Passion for Acting': It 'Just Took Over My Life'

Chris Pine says acting wasn't his childhood dream.

In a recent interview with IndieWire, the actor, 41, explained that he didn't really have much of a liking for the profession before making a career out of it. "I never had a passion for acting," Pine said. "Acting was something that seemed to pop out of nowhere and then just took over my life."

"It seemed to be fated and it made a lot of sense," he continued, seemingly referring to the line of actors within his family, before he spoke about directing as well.

"Directing, I never had a desire to direct, really, truthfully," Pine added. "The idea for [my directional debut] Poolman started as this little pebble in a pond."

Chris Pine Chris Pine | Credit: Steven Simione/FilmMagic

Pine — who has starred in franchises like Star Trek and Wonder Woman, among others — was born into a family with a history of acting. His father Robert Pine is an actor who starred on CHiPs as Sgt. Joseph Getraer, and his mom Gwynne Gilford is a former actress as well, having previously starred in the 1987 He-Man film, Masters of the Universe.

His late grandmother, Anne Gwynne, was also an actress and a WWII-era pinup model, while his sister Katherine Pine has dabbled in acting as well. "I couldn't be prouder," Pine's father told PEOPLE in 2009 of his son's success. "He's an incredibly hard worker."

Speaking with IndieWire, Pine explained the decision-making process behind how he chooses his film roles.

"I go where my interest is and my interest just so happens, in the past couple years, to have been these smaller-ish films," he explained of projects such as All the Old Knives and The Contractor.

Noting that he has "thankfully" had "the luxury of 'yes' and 'no' for 10 years or so really" when it comes to picking his film roles, Pine continued, "I think there's a clarity of purpose now that I have with my work and my life."

"It is very much more me [choosing], because I just have a lot of things I've sloughed off. I just know what I want. I know what I like. I know what will work for me," he added.