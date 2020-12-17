Chris Pine Says Harry Styles Is 'Off-the-Charts Cool': 'I Was Stunned by This Kid'

"He's one of the most professional people I've ever met," says Chris Pine of his Don't Worry Darling costar

Chris Pine has nothing but good things to say about Harry Styles.

The pair both star in the upcoming film Don't Worry Darling, directed by Olivia Wilde, and, as Pine puts it, the "Watermelon Sugar" singer is "an absolute delight."

"He's one of the most professional people I've ever met," Pine, 40, told Entertainment Tonight, of Styles, 26. "Couldn't be kinder, more gracious — I mean, really, I was stunned by this kid. He's off-the-charts cool."

The new movie, set in the 1950s, stars Oscar nominee Florence Pugh as a housewife who discovers a disturbing truth while living in an isolated California suburb. Styles replaced original star Shia LaBeouf shortly before filming began.

"It's a great cast," said Pine. "You know, life is short, so hopefully you get a chance to make good art with people you really enjoy, and I've been really, really lucky in that regard. ... The aesthetic of the movie is beautiful. The story is so compelling and so fun and so dark and twisted. Shooting was wonderful."

The Wonder Woman 1984 actor also gushed about costar Pugh, 24, who he worked with in 2018's Outlaw King. "Florence is an incredible actress. I can't speak more highly of her," he said. "This is the second time I've worked with her and every time I work with her, I say, 'I have to meet your parents, because however they raised you, they should be teaching seminars.' "

Pine isn't the only Don't Worry Darling cast member who can't help but praise Styles. Gemma Chan told Variety that she often gets questions about working with the former One Direction member.

"I’ve had a lot of questions about Harry Styles, funnily enough. What can I say? He’s very talented and so lovely," said Chan, 38, adding of his boundary-breaking personal style: "It’s very authentic. It’s just him being really himself and saying you could be comfortable with whoever you are. Especially nowadays, not just for young men but young men and young women, for all of us to have someone like him who is so popular and known the world over saying something like that."

Wilde, 36, said in Styles' cover story for Vogue's December issue that she was excited for the musician to bring his enthusiasm to her "incredibly stylistic" movie. She said that she and costume designer Arianne Phillips could barely contain themselves after the casting.

"She and I did a little victory dance when we heard that we officially had Harry in the film, because we knew that he has a real appreciation for fashion and style," Wilde said. "And this movie is incredibly stylistic. It’s very heightened and opulent, and I’m really grateful that he is so enthusiastic about that element of the process — some actors just don’t care."