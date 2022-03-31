Chris Pine Reveals He's Taking Ballet Classes: 'I Wish I'd Done It Years Ago'

"It's an incredible workout" Chris Pine says of his newfound love for ballet

Chris Pine has picked up a new hobby: ballet!

In this week's issue of PEOPLE, the actor — who stars in two new films: The Contractor and Amazon Prime's All The Old Knives — opens up about his dance classes and why he became interested in the first place.

"I love it," says Pine, 41. "I wish I'd done it years ago. It's an incredible workout. I just find it so beautiful because you have to be so strong and kind of masculine, so to speak, but also very gentle and feminine with your arms and your hands. It's just a very difficult art form."

For Pine, the decision to start ballet was twofold.

"A couple things," he says. "One, it's artistic, but a lot of vanity. I had watched this video of this great Russian dancer dancing to Hozier in this church. I was like, 'Who is this guy?' I was like, 'I want to look like that.' He's a ballet dancer. And I was like, 'I should take ballet.'"

When he's not learning his new skill, he has no problem keeping his hands full with multiple projects.

First, Pine stars in the upcoming action-thriller The Contractor as Special Forces Sergeant James Harper, "who is involuntarily discharged from the Army and cut-off from his pension," according to an official synopsis.

"In debt, out of options and desperate to provide for his family, Harper contracts with a private underground military force," the synopsis adds. "When the very first assignment goes awry, the elite soldier finds himself hunted and on the run, caught in a dangerous conspiracy and fighting to stay alive long enough to get home and uncover the true motives of those who betrayed him."

Additionally, Pine will also star in the upcoming conspiracy thriller All The Old Knives which alongside Thandiwe Newton, Laurence Fishburne and Jonathan Pryce.

Pine is also rumored to be reprising his role as Captain Kirk for the upcoming fourth Star Trek installment in the franchise's reboot series, and will make his directorial debut with the comedic mystery Poolman.