Chris Pine Reveals the Best Career Advice His Mother Gwynne Gilford Ever Gave Him

Pine's parents are actors Gilford and Robert Pine

By Kristen O'Brien
and
Published on March 11, 2023 06:59 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 24: Gwynne Gilford, Chris Pine and Robert Pine attend the after party for the premiere of TNT's "I Am The Night" on January 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Chris Pine has some familiar faces to look up to in his career.

At the premiere of his new film Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves at the Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas during the South by Southwest festival (SXSW) Friday, the actor revealed to PEOPLE the best piece of career advice he received from his mother, actress Gwynne Gilford.

"[It] was, 'There are no asterisks on the bottom of the screens,' " Pine, 42, shared. "So no matter how hard the day was, or if it was raining, or if you were sick, no one's gonna care."

Chris' mom is known for starring in 1987's Masters of the Universe. His dad, Robert Pine, is also an actor — most recognizable for his iconic role as Sgt. Joseph Getraer on the TV series CHiPs in the '70s and '80s.

His late grandmother, Anne Gwynne, was also an actress and a WWII-era pinup model; while his sister Katherine Pine has dabbled in acting as well.

"I couldn't be prouder," Pine's father told PEOPLE in 2009 of his son's success. "He's an incredibly hard worker."

Justice Smith plays Simon, Sophia Lillis plays Doric, Chris Pine plays Edgin and Michelle Rodriguez plays Holga in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves from Paramount Pictures
From left: Justice Smith plays Simon, Sophia Lillis plays Doric, Chris Pine plays Edgin and Michelle Rodriguez plays Holga in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Paramount Pictures

In the latest film reboot of the popular fantasy role-playing game, "A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people," according to a plot summary from Paramount Pictures.

Based on the Hasbro tabletop fantasy role-playing game that first launched in 1974, Honor Among Thieves "brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure."

Playing the role of Edgin, Pine told PEOPLE that the most memorable part of filming Dungeons & Dragons was "the fun of being able to work with practical effects."

"Oftentimes in these films, a lot of it is computer generated, but a lot of it was old fashioned animatronics and old-fashioned craftsmanship," he explained.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves premieres March 31 in theaters.

