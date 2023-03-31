Chris Pine and Regé-Jean Page Joke About Being Thirsted Over Online: 'We're Into It'

Regé-Jean Page and Chris Pine play a paladin and a bard, respectively, in the new Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie. But off screen, they've each taken their turns filling the role of the internet's boyfriend — and they love it.

"We talk about it all the time," Pine, 42, jokingly tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "We have a WhatsApp. It's just called 'internet's boyfriend.' We'll send each other pictures of ourselves: 'These are what my fans are saying.' So, we're into it big time."

Page, 34, quips the internet is "well-wooed."

"We send the internet flowers all the time," the Bridgerton alum adds.

Page quickly won over Pine, too. "I'm so kind of in awe of how one comes out of an experience like Bridgerton and manages to be normal," Pine says. "Regé is hardworking and professional. And specifically what is infuriating is he's also very funny."

Ari + Louise

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Page has equally kind words to say about Pine, calling him "incredibly inspiring."

"Knowing that you are on set with someone who has the eloquence to break down everything you're doing raises the bar pretty high," he says, telling Pine, "Everything that you thought I was doing well was mostly me just trying to do it the way that you do it."

If Page and Pine had the magical powers of a Dungeons & Dragons character, the British-Zimbabwean actor would use his to take care of an everyday household task.

"This is really, really unpopular: I don't enjoy cooking," Page says. "The food is great, eating's great, the whole preparation time I find to be an inefficient use of time. I'm just sitting there waiting to eat and it frustrates me. I feel like the food is teasing me before it's ready."

As for what he'd use his fictional powers for, Pine cites "world peace."

"Oh, God, you just set me up!" Page reacts.

"You just gave me a giant softball," Pine says. "I had to knock it out of the park."

From left: Justice Smith plays Simon, Sophia Lillis plays Doric, Chris Pine plays Edgin and Michelle Rodriguez plays Holga in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Paramount Pictures

Along with lacking magical powers, Pine also says he doesn't share the proclivity for planning that his D&D character does. "[It] contrasts pretty specifically, at least to what I've read about Virgos, which I am," he says. "I'm not very organized and not a great planner."

Venturing into directing with his upcoming mystery comedy Poolman "forced me to really work on those two skills," Pine says.

One thing Pine won't be working on: dyeing his hair. "They had to dye my hair for this film because I have all this gray," the Star Trek actor says. "I really don't want to be that actor that starts dyeing his hair and it just becomes a blob of black. It works for women fine; men, not so much. I also don't want to start dyeing my beard."

Page jokes that Pine had "the Hair of Billowing" in the film, a riff on the game's Cloak of Billowing.

"I wasted masses of my adolescence on role-playing games, so I rolled into this as a guy who knew way too much about the rules," Page says of the expertise he lent to the set.

Pine, however, says he "gave up on video games in 1988 when I failed repeatedly at playing Zelda."

Ari + Louise

His dad, actor Robert Pine, also played a part in the Princess Diaries 2 star abandoning gaming. "My father, who I would play Chinese checkers against, would look at me right before he went and took all my characters," Pine says. "I think I have a lot of PTSD from that."

Mario Kart pulled Pine back in recently, though. "It's incredibly fun because now the controllers buzz," he says.

Pine likes to share his victories with his closest pals, his 1-year-old pit bull–Chihuahua mix and his 6-year-old pit bull–Great Dane mix Wednesday Weld. "Those are my two best friends," he says.

Page likes to surround himself by people who ground him. "The people who will tell me that everything that I think is super amazing, like, 'Eh, it was okay.' Those kind of grounding, anchor people," he says. "That way I've got an accurate chart on just how well I'm doing. I've got targets to hit."

For more on Chris Pine and Regé-Jean Page, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands now.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor of Thieves is in theaters now.