Chris Pine and Regé-Jean Page Joke About Being Thirsted Over Online: 'We're Into It'

"We have a WhatsApp. It's just called 'internet's boyfriend,' " Pine tells PEOPLE of his Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves costar

By Dana Rose Falcone
Published on March 31, 2023 09:00 AM

Regé-Jean Page and Chris Pine play a paladin and a bard, respectively, in the new Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie. But off screen, they've each taken their turns filling the role of the internet's boyfriend — and they love it.

"We talk about it all the time," Pine, 42, jokingly tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "We have a WhatsApp. It's just called 'internet's boyfriend.' We'll send each other pictures of ourselves: 'These are what my fans are saying.' So, we're into it big time."

Page, 34, quips the internet is "well-wooed."

"We send the internet flowers all the time," the Bridgerton alum adds.

Page quickly won over Pine, too. "I'm so kind of in awe of how one comes out of an experience like Bridgerton and manages to be normal," Pine says. "Regé is hardworking and professional. And specifically what is infuriating is he's also very funny."

Chris Pine
Ari + Louise

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Page has equally kind words to say about Pine, calling him "incredibly inspiring."

"Knowing that you are on set with someone who has the eloquence to break down everything you're doing raises the bar pretty high," he says, telling Pine, "Everything that you thought I was doing well was mostly me just trying to do it the way that you do it."

If Page and Pine had the magical powers of a Dungeons & Dragons character, the British-Zimbabwean actor would use his to take care of an everyday household task.

"This is really, really unpopular: I don't enjoy cooking," Page says. "The food is great, eating's great, the whole preparation time I find to be an inefficient use of time. I'm just sitting there waiting to eat and it frustrates me. I feel like the food is teasing me before it's ready."

As for what he'd use his fictional powers for, Pine cites "world peace."

"Oh, God, you just set me up!" Page reacts.

"You just gave me a giant softball," Pine says. "I had to knock it out of the park."

Justice Smith plays Simon, Sophia Lillis plays Doric, Chris Pine plays Edgin and Michelle Rodriguez plays Holga in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves from Paramount Pictures
From left: Justice Smith plays Simon, Sophia Lillis plays Doric, Chris Pine plays Edgin and Michelle Rodriguez plays Holga in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Paramount Pictures

Along with lacking magical powers, Pine also says he doesn't share the proclivity for planning that his D&D character does. "[It] contrasts pretty specifically, at least to what I've read about Virgos, which I am," he says. "I'm not very organized and not a great planner."

Venturing into directing with his upcoming mystery comedy Poolman "forced me to really work on those two skills," Pine says.

One thing Pine won't be working on: dyeing his hair. "They had to dye my hair for this film because I have all this gray," the Star Trek actor says. "I really don't want to be that actor that starts dyeing his hair and it just becomes a blob of black. It works for women fine; men, not so much. I also don't want to start dyeing my beard."

Page jokes that Pine had "the Hair of Billowing" in the film, a riff on the game's Cloak of Billowing.

"I wasted masses of my adolescence on role-playing games, so I rolled into this as a guy who knew way too much about the rules," Page says of the expertise he lent to the set.

Pine, however, says he "gave up on video games in 1988 when I failed repeatedly at playing Zelda."

Chris Pine
Ari + Louise

His dad, actor Robert Pine, also played a part in the Princess Diaries 2 star abandoning gaming. "My father, who I would play Chinese checkers against, would look at me right before he went and took all my characters," Pine says. "I think I have a lot of PTSD from that."

Mario Kart pulled Pine back in recently, though. "It's incredibly fun because now the controllers buzz," he says.

Pine likes to share his victories with his closest pals, his 1-year-old pit bull–Chihuahua mix and his 6-year-old pit bull–Great Dane mix Wednesday Weld. "Those are my two best friends," he says.

Page likes to surround himself by people who ground him. "The people who will tell me that everything that I think is super amazing, like, 'Eh, it was okay.' Those kind of grounding, anchor people," he says. "That way I've got an accurate chart on just how well I'm doing. I've got targets to hit."

For more on Chris Pine and Regé-Jean Page, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands now.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor of Thieves is in theaters now.

Related Articles
Freaks and Geeks Reunion! How the '90s Favorites Joined Forces on Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Samm Levine, Martin Starr, and John Francis Daley
'Freaks and Geeks' Reunion! See the '90s Cult Favorite Stars in 'Dungeons & Dragons' : 'Time Really Flies'
Sophia Lillis, Daisy Head, Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Rege-Jean Page and Justice Smith visit the IMDb Portrait Studio at SXSW 2023 on March 11, 2023 in Austin, Texas
Everything to Know About the Cast of 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves'
Chris Pine Says He’d Do ‘Princess Diaries 3’ but with a More ‘Low-Profile Hair Helmet’: ‘I’m Here for It
Chris Pine Says He's 'Here' to Return for 'Princess Diaries 3' — But with Different Hair
2023 SXSW portrait studio
Inside PEOPLE and EW's SXSW Portrait Studio with the Hottest TV and Movie Casts
Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor in Bridgerton
'Bridgerton' 's Regé-Jean Page Confesses He and Phoebe Dynevor Had 'Horrendous' Coffee Breath in Sex Scenes
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock (13846908gg) American actress Michelle Rodriguez arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Paramount Pictures' and eOne's 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' held at the Regency Village Theatre on March 26, 2023 in Westwood, Los Angeles, California, United States. Los Angeles Premiere Of Paramount Pictures' and eOne's 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves', Regency Village Theatre, Westwood, Los Angeles, California, United States - 26 Mar 2023; LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 13: James Cameron attends the AFI Awards Luncheon at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)
Michelle Rodriguez Told James Cameron He 'Can't' Resurrect Her 'Avatar' Character: 'Overkill'
Hugh Grant The Undoing
Hugh Grant Admits to Losing Temper at 'Extremely Nice Local Woman' on 'Dungeons & Dragons' Set
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 24: Gwynne Gilford, Chris Pine and Robert Pine attend the after party for the premiere of TNT's "I Am The Night" on January 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Chris Pine Reveals the Best Career Advice His Mother Gwynne Gilford Ever Gave Him
Whoopi Goldberg Gives Hugh Grant Moisturizer on The View After His Oscars 'Scrotum' Joke: 'Never Have Too Much'
Whoopi Goldberg Gives Hugh Grant Moisturizer on 'The View' After His Oscars 'Scrotum' Joke: 'Never Have Too Much'
Chris Pine
Chris Pine Celebrates 'Dungeons And Dragons' Premiere, Plus Florence Pugh, Diplo & Idris Elba and More
'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' premiere, Paris
The Cast of 'Dungeons & Dragons' Takes Paris, Plus T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach, Kendall Jenner and More
Jimmy Kimmel, Malala Yousafzai
Jimmy Kimmel Jokingly Asks Malala Yousafzai If Harry Styles Spit on Chris Pine at Oscars 2023
Chris Pine Esquire
Chris Pine Addresses Harry Styles Spit Rumor, Explains What Really Happened: 'We Had This Little Joke'
Star Trek Into Darkness - 2013
Chris Pine Says 'It's Frustrating' Not Knowing Anything About Future of 'Star Trek' Movie Franchise
Chris Pine Talks About Cutting His Hair
Chris Pine Shares the Hilarious Comment That Drove Him to Cut Off His Hair: 'I Couldn't Unhear It'
JUSTICE LEAGUE EZRA MILLER as The Flash
Watch All the Super Bowl 2023 Movie Trailers: From 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' to 'The Flash'