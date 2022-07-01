Chris Pine was snapped in L.A. Thursday on the set of his directorial debut Poolman, also starring Annette Bening and Danny DeVito

Chris Pine — with a Beard and Long Hair! — Seen Smiling on the Set of His Directorial Debut

Chris Pine is almost unrecognizable on the set of his upcoming movie Poolman.

Photographed as he filmed the comedic mystery in Los Angeles' Chinatown district on Thursday, Pine, 41, sported a gray beard and long blond hair under a light-colored hat.

Flashing a smile as he walked with a bag in one arm, the actor also wore a striped shirt and gray slacks, while a camera and a pair of sunglasses hung around his neck.

Poolman marks Pine's directorial debut. He co-wrote and will also star in the movie alongside Annette Bening and Danny DeVito, according to Deadline.

Annette Bening; Chris Pine; Danny DeVito From L to R: Annette Bening; Chris Pine; Danny DeVito | Credit: Tasos Katopodis/WireImage; Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images; Rachel Luna/FilmMagic

In Poolman, Pine will play Darren Barrenman, whom Deadline previously described as "a hapless dreamer and would-be philosopher who spends his days looking after the pool of the Tahitian Tiki apartment block in sunny Los Angeles and crashing city council meetings with his neighbors Jack and Diane (DeVito, 77, and Bening, 64)."

The outlet teased future "fun cameos and supporting cast" announcements, and that as part of the story, Pine's character will discover "the greatest water heist in L.A. history since Chinatown."

The conflict leads Barrenman to make "uneasy alliances with a beautiful and connected femme fatale while following every lead he can with corrupt city officials, burned out Hollywood types, and mysterious benefactors – all in the name of protecting his precious Los Angeles," Deadline reports.

According to the outlet, the film is "Big Lebowski meets L.A. film noir with a healthy splash of La La Land."

In a recent interview with IndieWire, Pine, admitted that he didn't really have much of a liking for acting before making a career out of it.

"I never had a passion for acting," said the Wonder Woman 1984 star. "Acting was something that seemed to pop out of nowhere and then just took over my life."

"It seemed to be fated and it made a lot of sense," he continued, seemingly referring to the line of actors within his family, before he spoke about directing as well.