Chris Pine Jokes He's the 'Underdog' When Compared to His Fellow Hollywood Chrises

"It’s either change my name or really just step it up," Chris Pine said of the best Hollywood Chris debate between himself, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt

Chris Pine is weighing in on the Hollywood Chris debate.

In a new interview with Comedy Central's Josh Horowitz, the Star Trek star, 41, shared his thoughts about the long-standing debate over who is the best Chris in Hollywood.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I feel like I’m the underdog right now so I’ll take all the support I can get," he joked when Horowitz told him he was his favorite of the four Chrises, which include himself, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt.

"Those damn Chrises man, I just, it’s either change my name or really just step it up," Pine added, before joking that they should all have a comic-con style event dubbed "Chris-icon."

Pine's comments come just days after Pratt joked about putting "an end" to the Chris debate while also talking about making it into the final of his fantasy football league.

Pratt — alongside Evans and Hemsworth — have all been playing in the AGBO Superhero League to raise money for charity.

Image zoom Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images; Steve Granitz/WireImage; Steve Granitz/WireImage

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I made it into the finals! I'm in the finals! How did this happen?" the Guardians of the Galaxy actor, 41, said. "It's a 14-man league. I had 14th draft pick — you know how hard that is?"

He continued, "I was last. It was very traumatic. Anyone who's been picked last knows how that feels. But somehow I was in, like, 10th place after the draft and like 8th place after the season."

"I snuck two very, very close victories off, the most recent against Chris Evans," Pratt said. "He had beat Chris Hemsworth last week, so I guess we can finally put an end to that debate. Who's the better Chris?"

He added, "It's one of them. I do have them in body fat content, though. So, I am more buoyant. Take that, gang."