Chris Pine's Rep Responds to 'Ridiculous' Claim That Harry Styles Spit on Him: 'Complete Fabrication'

"There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama," a rep for Chris Pine tells PEOPLE

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 6, 2022 01:39 PM
Chris-Pine-Harry-Styles-090622-Split
Chris Pine; Harry Styles.

Chris Pine is breaking his silence on the viral moment in which many believe they saw Harry Styles spitting on him at the Venice International Film Festival.

In a statement exclusive to PEOPLE, a rep for Pine, 42, says of the feud buzz surrounding the actor and his Don't Worry Darling costar, 28, "This is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation."

"Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine," the rep continues. "There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist."

A rep for Styles has not commented.

Olivia Wilde, <a href="https://people.com/tag/chris-pine/" data-inlink="true">Chris Pine</a>, Harry Styles and Gemma Chan attends the Campari Passion For Film 2022 Award during the 79th Venice International Film Festival
rom left: Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine, Harry Styles and Gemma Chan. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

The moment occurred Monday during the premiere of Don't Worry Darling in Venice, Italy, after which a clip began circulating the internet in which Styles is seen taking his seat next to Pine — who notably is seated to the left of the movie's director (and Styles' girlfriend), Olivia Wilde.

As the "Watermelon Sugar" singer bends down to take his seat, his lips move before Pine quickly looks down and stops clapping — which some believed was the latter's acknowledging that the singer had just spit.

Pine then shakes his head slightly and appears to giggle before reaching down and grabbing his sunglasses that are placed between his legs and continues to look amused.

As the clip began to go viral, the internet debated just exactly what occurred. One Twitter user posted a GIF made from the clip along with the message, "He 100% spit on Chris Pine."

Others jumped to Styles' defense online, giving another explanation to what happened. "Chris pine just wondered where his sunglasses were after the applause," Twitter user @cinemazietgeist wrote of her interpretation of the footage.

RELATED VIDEO: Did Harry Styles Spit on Chris Pine? Internet Dissects Viral Moment from Don't Worry Darling Premiere

"And he zoned out (likes he's been doing all day) and realised it's in his lap. So I am sorry to say harry styles did not spit on him," the latter user added.

The same user later shared a slowed-down clip of the moment, writing, "And this vid shows nothing left his mouth."

Styles and Florence Pugh star in Don't Worry Darling as Jack and Alice, a young couple living in the seemingly perfect company town of Victory, California in the 1950s. As cracks begin to surface in their idyllic community, Alice becomes obsessed with the nature of her husband's work.

Don't Worry Darling opens in theaters Sept. 23.

