"We helped the wrong person steal the wrong thing," Chris Pine says in the first trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, which premiers March 2023

Chris Pine Embarks on the Ultimate Quest in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Trailer

The world of fantasy role-playing is about to get a lot more real.

Chris Pine leads a star-studded ensemble in the first trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, which debuted Thursday at Comic-Con San Diego, giving fans a first look at the rebooted onscreen franchise.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Truth be told, we helped the wrong person steal the wrong thing. We didn't mean to unleash the greatest evil the world has ever known. But we're gonna fix it," Pine, 41, says in a voiceover as he leads a group of thieves.

He assembles a team that represents strength (Michelle Rodriguez), courage (Regé-Jean Page) and magic (Justice Smith), along with the incredible shape-shifting powers of Sophia Lillis as an owlbear, one of the most feared predators in the D&D universe.

The trailer teases some high-octane fight sequences and fantasy creatures come to life, along with some laughs courtesy of the talented cast.

Chris Pine plays Edgin and Regé-Jean Page plays Xenk in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves from Paramount Pictures. Credit: Paramount

"What is it exactly that you bring to this?" Lillis asks Pine, who responds: "I'm a planner. I make plans."

"You've already made the plan, so..." she argues.

"If the existing plan fails, I make a new plan," Pine rebuts.

"So you make plans that fail?" Lillis asks.

"He also plays the lute," Rodriguez interjects before a quick clip of Pine strumming on the instrument.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Justice Smith plays Simon, Sophia Lillis plays Doric, Chris Pine plays Edgin and Michelle Rodriguez plays Holga in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves from Paramount Pictures. Credit: Paramount

In the movie, "A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people," according to a plot summary from Paramount Pictures.

Based on the Hasbro tabletop fantasy role-playing game that first launched in 1974, Honor Among Thieves "brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure."

The film also stars Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head and Hugh Grant, who joined the cast as an unnamed villain last March.

Pine previously teased fans with a number of cinematic references as he told Collider what moviegoers can expect from Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

RELATED VIDEO: Regé-Jean Page Not Returning for Bridgerton Season 2: 'The Ride of a Lifetime'

"The way that I've been describing it, it's like Game of Thrones mixed with a little Princess Bride, just a smidge of [Monty Python and the] Holy Grail; it's somewhere in that ballpark," he said in March. "It's a lot of fun. It's got a lot of thrills. It's poppy, it's '80s heartfelt, there's a bit of Goonies in there."

"I will say ... we had a hell of a fun time making it. There was a lot of laughs," Pine added.

Additionally, Red Notice director Rawson Marshall Thurber closed a deal with Hasbro's eOne entertainment banner in January to helm a new live-action series based on the game, according to Deadline.