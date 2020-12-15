The film currently has a theatrical release date of May 27, 2022

Chris Pine to Star in Upcoming Dungeons & Dragons Movie Based on the Fantasy Role-Playing Game

Chris Pine is making fantasy become a reality.

The Wonder Woman actor, 40, is set to star in Paramount and eOne’s film adaption of the iconic fantasy role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons, according to reports from Variety and The Hollywood Reporter.

Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, who directed the 2018 comedy Game Night, are reportedly directing the upcoming film and writing the screenplay.

Jeremy Latcham is producing the movie for eOne, while Brian Goldner is producing for Hasbro, which acquired eOne last year, THR reports. (Hasbro also controls the rights to the game).

The film's release date was originally slated for November 2021 but was recently postponed to May 27, 2022, due to COVID-related production delays, according to Variety.

The upcoming film has been in the works for years. Per Variety, the movie was going to be produced by Warner Bros. at one point with Ansel Elgort in talks to star. Dungeons & Dragons was previously made into a film back in 2000. Directed by Courtney Solomon, the movie starred Marlon Wayans, Thora Birch, and Jeremy Irons.

Pine is next set to reprise his role as Steve Trevor in Wonder Woman 1984, a follow-up to the hit 2017 film starring Gal Gadot as the titular superhero.