Chris Pine to Make Directorial Debut with Poolman Costarring Annette Bening and Danny DeVito
Chris Pine is taking a seat in the director's chair.
The 41-year-old actor is gearing up to make his directorial debut with Poolman, which he co-wrote and will also star in alongside Annette Bening and Danny DeVito, according to Deadline.
In the comedic mystery, Pine will play Darren Barrenman, whom Deadline describes as "a hapless dreamer and would-be philosopher who spends his days looking after the pool of the Tahitian Tiki apartment block in sunny Los Angeles and crashing city council meetings with his neighbors Jack and Diane (DeVito, 77, and Bening, 63)."
The outlet teases future "fun cameos and supporting cast" announcements, and that as part of the story, Pine's character will discover "the greatest water heist in L.A. history since Chinatown."
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.
RELATED: Emma Stone Says It Was a "No-Brainer" to Produce Zombieland Pal Jesse Eisenberg's Directorial Debut
The conflict leads Barrenman to make "uneasy alliances with a beautiful and connected femme fatale while following every lead he can with corrupt city officials, burned out Hollywood types, and mysterious benefactors – all in the name of protecting his precious Los Angeles," Deadline reports.
According to the outlet, the film is "Big Lebowski meets L.A. film noir with a healthy splash of La La Land."
RELATED VIDEO: Gal Gadot and Chris Pine on How Female-Powered Wonder Woman "Flipped the Script" on Superhero Movies
Next up for Pine? The Contractor, a military action-thriller in which he stars alongside Ben Foster, Gillian Jacobs and Kiefer Sutherland. It premieres in theaters this April.
The Star Trek alum will also appear in Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling, out in September, and Dungeons & Dragons, due for release next year. Based on the iconic fantasy roleplaying game, the latter project will be directed and co-written by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley.
Dungeons & Dragons' star-studded cast also includes Michelle Rodriguez, Hugh Grant (who will play the villain), It's Sophia Lillis, Justice Smith and Bridgerton breakout star Regé-Jean Page, according to The Hollywood Reporter.