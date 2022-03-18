Chris Pine Calls Upcoming Dungeons & Dragons Film ' '80s Heartfelt': 'Bit of Goonies in There'

Chris Pine draws comparisons to The Goonies, The Princess Bride and more while discussing his upcoming Dungeons & Dragons film, premiering in 2023

Calling all Dungeons & Dragons fans!

Chris Pine just teased fans about the upcoming big-screen adaption of the iconic fantasy role-playing game, comparing it to a hit HBO show and cult-classic movies in an interview with Collider on Thursday surrounding his upcoming film All the Old Knives.

"The way that I've been describing it, it's like Game of Thrones mixed with a little Princess Bride, just a smidge of [Monty Python and the] Holy Grail; it's somewhere in that ballpark," Pine, 41, told the outlet.

He added, "It's a lot of fun. It's got a lot of thrills. It's poppy, it's '80s heartfelt, there's a bit of Goonies in there."

The actor revealed that his character is the "ultimate party planner," and opened up about filming the adaption of the highly anticipated flick.

"I will say is we had a hell of a fun time making it," he revealed. "There was a lot of laughs."

In the interview, the Star Trek star also revealed what is it was like working with directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, describing the duo as "killer guys."

"They know comedy and they know heart and we had a great cast and we had a good time making it," Pine said. "And that's all you can ask for."

Chris Pine Chris Pine | Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

The upcoming movie has been in the works for years. Per Variety, it was going to be produced by Warner Bros. at one point, with Ansel Elgort in talks to star.

Dungeons & Dragons was previously made into a film back in 2000. Directed by Courtney Solomon, the movie starred Marlon Wayans, Thora Birch, and Jeremy Irons.