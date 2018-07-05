Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis are officially (and literally) linked.

The Wonder Woman heartthrob, 37, and The Mummy actress, 33, stepped out hand in hand on Wednesday afternoon after months of speculation about their relationship.

The pair were spotted walking down a street in central London in chic, color-coordinated outfits for a romantic midday stroll. Wearing a gold, summery dress paired with matching jewelry and gladiator sandals, Wallis cozied up to an elegantly-clad Pine dawning a light brown suit and complementary suede shoes.

Speculation surrounding the couple’s relationship began three months ago, when they were spotted walking at Heathrow Airport together in late March. They later intimately sat across from each other at a dinner party in Malibu in early April where a source told PEOPLE they were “very comfortable together.”

Billy Farrell/BFA/Shutterstock

Wallis best known for her role in The Tudors period drama and BBC’s Peaky Blinders, was previously linked to Coldplay lead Christ Martin, 41, from 2014 to 2016. Pine, on the other hand, dated Icelandic model Iris Bjork Jóhannesdóttir, 27, during much of the same time before their relationship ended in early 2015.

Wallis has spoken about her love life being subject to the public eye in the past, speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald following the end of her long-term relationship with Martin.

“It becomes hard when you know about someone’s personal life. It’s just distracting,” she said. “It’s a whole other job in itself if you go down that road. I love the person I love, but it means so much to me that I like to keep it safe. I have nothing to hide.”

The actress recently appeared in the comedy Tag and will appear star in Boss Level (2019). Pine is currently filming Wonder Woman 1984 and will also co-star alongside Michelle Williams in the Mark Gordon Company’s spy thriller All The Old Knives.