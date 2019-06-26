Going Strong! Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis Show Off Their Summer Style in N.Y.C

Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis know how to stay cool in the summer while still earning some major style points.

The couple, who have been linked for over a year, were spotted on an iced coffee run in New York City on Tuesday in matching breezy outfits.

Pine looked nearly unrecognizable with black-rimmed glasses and a loose button-up shirt paired with even looser olive pants and white sneakers. The actor topped off his look with a wide-brimmed hat. Wallis, on the other hand, went a little darker with a black spaghetti strap dress and her hair loose behind her shoulders.

The outing comes just under a year after Pine, 38, and Wallis, 34, confirmed their relationship while holding hands on a walk in London last July. They were later seen vacationing on a yacht in Italy with Pine’s parents that August.

Image zoom Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis The Image Direct

Speculation surrounding the couple’s relationship began in spring 2018 when they were spotted walking at Heathrow Airport together in late March. They later intimately sat across from each other at a dinner party in Malibu in early April where a source told PEOPLE they were “very comfortable together.”

Wallis, best known for her role in The Tudors period drama and BBC’s Peaky Blinders as well her role opposite Tom Cruise in 2017’s The Mummy, was previously linked to Coldplay lead singer Christ Martin from 2014 to 2016.

Pine, on the other hand, dated Icelandic model Iris Bjork Jóhannesdóttir during much of the same time before their relationship ended in early 2015.