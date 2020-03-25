Chris Pine and Girlfriend Annabelle Wallis Stock Up While Social Distancing in L.A.

Image zoom BACKGRID

Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis are riding out the COVID-19 pandemic together.

The couple were spotted buying groceries in Los Angeles on Tuesday amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. The two were sticking by the Safer at Home mandate from Governor Gavin Newsom, which allows for California residents to still make necessary trips to grocery store.

Pine, 39, kept a low profile in a grey zip-up hoodie with the hood over his head and sunglasses, pairing the look with green khaki pants and slip-on sandals. Wallis, 35, wore a long grey coat over a light grey sweater, loose black jeans and black leather boots.

RELATED: Chris Pine Is Dating The Mummy Actress Annabelle Wallis — See Them Out Together!

The two were seen leaving the store with several bags before hopping in their car and heading off.

Speculation surrounding the couple’s relationship began in spring 2018 when they were spotted walking at Heathrow Airport together in late March.

WATCH: Chris Pine Is Dating The Mummy Actress Annabelle Wallis — See Them Out Together!

They later intimately sat across from each other at a dinner party in Malibu in early April where a source told PEOPLE they were “very comfortable together.”

The couple confirmed their relationship months later while holding hands on a walk in London in July. They were then seen vacationing on a yacht in Italy with Pine’s parents that August.

While they tend keep a low profile, the pair are have often been seen on walks in New York and Los Angeles since then.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.