Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis Break Up After 4 Years of Dating

Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis have broken up, PEOPLE has confirmed.

The Wonder Woman actor, 41, and the Malignant actress, 37, first sparked romance rumors in March 2018, when they were seen together at London's Heathrow Airport. That April, they were spotted at a dinner event in Malibu. A source said at the time that they appeared "very comfortable together."

The pair then confirmed their relationship months later while holding hands on a walk in London in July. They were seen vacationing on a yacht in Italy with Pine's parents that August.

While they kept a low profile, the two had often been seen on walks in New York and Los Angeles since. They spent time self-isolating together during the pandemic as well.

British actress Wallis is known for starring alongside Tom Cruise in the 2017 remake of The Mummy, plus the Conjuring spin-off horror movie Annabelle. She also stars as Zora on the Star Trek: Discovery television series — and Pine famously played Capt. Kirk in three Star Trek movies, with a fourth one in the works.

Wallis previously dated Coldplay frontman Chris Martin from 2014 to 2016. Pine was last linked to Icelandic model Iris Bjork Jóhannesdóttir from 2014 to early 2015.