Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson Living Together, Have Sunday Dinners with Ex Gwyneth Paltrow and Family

After three years of dating, Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson are — literally! — closer than ever.

The low-key couple have been living together in the Coldplay frontman's sprawling $12.5 million mansion in Malibu since he purchased it in October, a source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, on newsstands Friday.

"Chris was always a big fan of Malibu," the source says of Martin, 43, who moved to the oceanfront town after his divorce from Gwyneth Paltrow in 2016. "He loves the beach and often goes surfing and running."

While the source says the actress — who still owns her home in the Hollywood Hills — "seemed like more of a city girl" before she met Martin and started dating him in 2017, she has grown to love her new laid-back lifestyle.

"She seems to enjoy it as much as Chris does," the source says. "They both love the outdoors and often take beach strolls. They also support local restaurants."

Though they've mostly hunkered down in Malibu during the coronavirus pandemic, the couple — who have sparked engagement buzz as Johnson, 31, has stepped out recently wearing a dazzling emerald ring on that finger — often head to L.A. for Sunday dinner with Paltrow, 48, her husband, Brad Falchuk, 49, and her and Martin's kids, Apple, 16, and Moses, 14. (Falchuk also has daughter Isabella and son Brody from his marriage to ex-wife Suzanne Bukinik.)

"It's obvious that everyone still gets along great," says the source.

In September, Paltrow opened up on The Drew Barrymore Show about co-parenting with Martin and how their relationship is better than ever.

"You're ending a marriage, but you're still in a family," she said. "That's how it will be forever. Some days it's not as good as it looks. We also have good days and bad days, but I think it's driving towards the same purpose of unity and love and what's best for [our kids]."

"We have this idea that just because we break up we can't love the things about the person anymore that we loved, and that's not true," she added. "My relationship with Chris now is better than our marriage was, so I think that it can be done."

Last January, Paltrow also talked about how much she loves having Johnson in her life.

"I just adore her," she told Harper's Bazaar. "I always start to think of the ampersand sign — what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by? There's so much juice in leaning in to something like that."

Johnson's parents, Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, support the couple too.

"I adore him," Griffith told PEOPLE of Martin in 2018. "But she is very private about her life, and I respect that."