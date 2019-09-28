Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson Enjoy Rare Public Date Night at N.Y.C. Fundraiser

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin stepped out for a rare public appearance together at the Place for Peace gala in New York City on Friday night. The event, hosted by Forest Whitaker‘s Whitaker Peace and Development Initiative, featured a dinner and fundraising auction.

For the outing, the 29-year-old actress wore a multicolored patterned dress, while Martin, 42, wore a white collared shirt with a black tie. At one point during the evening, Johnson appeared to wear Martin’s black suit jacket over her dress.

The couple, who has been linked since 2017, looked cozy at the event. In one photo, Johnson could be seen placing her hand sweetly on Martin’s knee.

Johnson and the Coldplay frontman first sparked dating rumors after being spotted on a mid-October 2017 sushi date in Los Angeles, and a source told PEOPLE in April that the two are “pretty serious.”

“Dakota has been filming out of state, but most weekends she comes back to Malibu to spend time with Chris,” the source said at the time. “They are very low-key together. They usually have friends over and rarely go out.”

The pair’s outing came the same day as Martin’s ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow‘s 47th birthday.

Paltrow was married to the singer for 11 years before “consciously uncoupling” in 2014. They share two children together: 15-year-old daughter Apple and 13-year-old son Moses.

The former couple is known for their modern family arrangement. Last month, Martin and Johnson were spotted on a double date in the Hamptons, New York with Paltrow and her husband Brad Falchuk.

Since their split, the two have also celebrated holidays together, and Martin even went on Paltrow and Falchuk’s honeymoon alongside the pair and family friends in December.

Earlier this month, Johnson’s mother, actress Melanie Griffith, raved about Martin to PEOPLE.

“I love my daughter’s boyfriend. I think that they’re an awesome couple,” Griffith said.