Chris and Liam Hemsworth Celebrate Their Brother Luke's 40th Birthday with Family Party

Elsa Pataky and Gabriella Brooks also joined the Hemsworth siblings for the party

The Hemsworth brothers are celebrating a milestone!

On Saturday, Chris and Liam Hemsworth marked their brother Luke's 40th birthday with what appeared to be a Peaky Blinders-themed birthday party. They were joined by their parents, Craig and Leonie Hemsworth, as well as the leading ladies in their life, Chris' wife Elsa Pataky and Liam's girlfriend Gabriella Brooks.

"Happy 40th birthday @hemsworthluke you big legend!!" Chris, 37, wrote on Instagram, sharing some photos from the party

The popular British drama series takes place during the 1920s and 1930s, and the family made sure to dress in costumes from the era.

In the series of photos, the Hemsworth men can be seen dressed up in vintage tweed suits and penny collar shirts, as well as the iconic newsboy hats. Meanwhile, the women were glammed up in dresses and heels. Pataky went for a 1920's flapper look, with tall stockings, feather headband and beaded dress.

Image zoom Hemsworth Family | Credit: Chris Hemsworth/Instagram

Their birthday celebrations come as the family has been spending lots of quality time together in the last few weeks.

In early October, Chris shared on social media that he was spending time on Australia's Lord Howe Island with his loved ones, including Liam, 30, and Luke, as well as his wife Pataky and their three kids: daughter India, 8, and 6-year-old twin sons Sasha and Tristan.

Posting a series of photos from the family's tropical getaway on Instagram, Chris is seen taking part in various fun activities with his brood.

In one image, the Thor actor sits next to his loved ones at a family-style meal on the beach. Another finds him posing with a group of the kids on the bow of a boat surrounded by the crystal clear water.

Alongside the snapshots, Chris also shared a message of hope for small communities that rely on tourism to help them stay afloat. Many tourist areas have been hit hard amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, especially as Australia announced it will be unlikely to open its borders to international travelers until 2021.