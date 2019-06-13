Chris Hemsworth Reveals His First Job Was 'Cleaning Out Breast Pumps' at 14

Image zoom David Fisher/Shutterstock

Chris Hemsworth may be starring in blockbuster Hollywood movies, but things weren’t always so glamorous for the Thor actor.

The 35-year-old Aussie revealed his first job before he ever made it to the big screen, while playing a game of “True Confessions” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night.

“My first job was cleaning out breast pumps,” Hemsworth deadpanned. “It was repairing them as well, occasionally. Any pump, you know, there’s a motor with a belt, like a rubber belt for the suction.”

Flabbergasted, Fallon and comedian Kumail Nanjiani then interrogated the Men In Black: International star to determine whether or not Hemsworth’s statement was true or false.

“I was 14 at the time,” he replied to Nanjiani’s questioning.

“Was this for human breasts or animal breasts?” Fallon inquired.

Hemsworth described how pharmacies would rent the breast pumps out, and “they’d come back covered in dry milk,” he described. “I’d clean the dry milk.”

While Nanjiani initially reasoned “I think it’s real. If it’s not, he’s a psychopath,” both Fallon and Nanjiani ultimately believed that Hemsworth was lying about cleaning breast pumps for his first job.

Apparently, Hemsworth did indeed clean dried milk off of breast pumps, adding he used a toothbrush, wipes and spray to do so.

“Do the women who used these breast pumps now know that Chris Hemsworth once cleaned out their breast pumps? Can you buy them on eBay?” Nanjiani asked Hemsworth.

Men in Black: International is now playing.