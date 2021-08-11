Chris Hemsworth's 38th birthday brought out the pranks from brothers Liam and Luke

Chris Hemsworth's Brothers Liam and Luke Troll Him on His Birthday with Cheeky Photo Posts

Chris Hemsworth is getting quite the trolling on his birthday.

With the Thor star turning 38 on Wednesday and his brothers, Liam Hemsworth and Luke Hemsworth, couldn't pass up the opportunity of playing pranks on him.

Liam, 31, wrote "Happy birthday @chrishemsworth" next to a shot of him and Luke, 40, wrestling under a waterfall instead of posting a picture of Chris.

Chris replied to both of his brothers, going along with the joke, writing in the comments of Liam's post, "I'm the best photographer going [sic] round."

Luke also trolled Chris by posting a selfie of him and Liam while wishing the Avengers: Endgame star a happy birthday.

"Happy birthday brother @chrishemsworth !! Love you mate will remember this trip the Kimberly region for ever. So many memories together," Luke wrote, adding a laughing emoji.

"Yeh it was so much fun, kinda felt like a dream, kinda like I wasn't even there," Chris joked under Luke's selfie.

Chris' brothers weren't the only ones wishing him a happy birthday.

His wife Elsa Pataky celebrated the actor with a sweet carousel of snapshots including pictures of Chris with their three kids: daughter India, 9, and 7-year-old twin sons Tristan and Sasha.

"Happy birthday to my favourite husband ever.😝You mean the world to me. For many more years of laughs and happiness," wrote the actress.

Also celebrating Chris were his Marvel costars, including Mark Ruffalo and Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi.

"What if… we all wish @ChrisHemsworth a happy birthday today. Leave him a message at the beep *beeeep* 📱'I love you, bro!' Wishing you a great birthday with the family and the kids," Ruffalo wrote alongside a shot of Chris on the phone while in Thor costume.

"It takes 13 hours to make this hairline perfect for the silver screen and you take it like the true champ you are. Happy Birthday bro. @chrishemsworth," Waititi wrote next to a picture of Chris in the Thor wig.