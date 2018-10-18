Chris Hemsworth Celebrates Wrapping Filming on Men in Black with Sweet Photos of Tessa Thompson and Crew

Chris Hemsworth is saying goodbye to Men in Black, for now.

The 35-year-old actor shared a series of celebratory photos on Instagram Tuesday announcing that filming has wrapped on the upcoming spinoff.

The photos feature Hemsworth, costar Tessa Thompson and director F. Gary Gray happily mugging for the camera on set of the new film. He and Thompson star as MIB agents in a new installment of the franchise originated by Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones.

“That’s a wrap on MIB for me!! From London to Morocco to Italy and NYC,” he wrote in the caption. “Thank you to all the fantastic cast and crew who took part on this epic journey and our director F.Gary Gray, cheers for the fun times, big laughs and solid memories.”

“Can’t wait to show what we’ve put together. see you all soon #MIB@tessamaethompson,” he added.

Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson Chris Hemsworth/Instagram

Though details of the plot are being kept under wraps, the movie was announced as a spinoff and not a sequel or a remake, meaning it’s taking place in the same universe as Smith and Jones’s installments.

A major indication that the two stories are linked in some ways is the fact Emma Thompson makes an appearance as Agent O. She originated the role in Men In Black 3, though it’s unclear how she fits into this one.

While the first three movies took place in New York, the spinoff filmed in London before taking off to Morocco. Thompson, 35, posted a first look at the desert setting on Instagram, showing she and Hemsworth wearing the iconic black suits and sunglasses that Smith and Jones made popular in the first movies.

Chris Hemsworth and the Men in Black crew Chris Hemsworth/Instagram

Thompson and Hemsworth first appeared onscreen together in Thor: Ragnarok and will hopefully be bringing their playful chemistry from Ragnarok to the fourth MIB film.

The film also stars Liam Neeson, Kumail Nanjiani, Rafe Spall, and Rebecca Ferguson.

Director Gray previously helmed Fate of the Furious and Straight Outta Compton.

As for whether Smith and Jones will be making a comeback as Agents J and K, nothing is confirmed. But reports say the movie will be filming some scenes in New York City, where the two agents are based.

The Men in Black spinoff is set to hit theaters on June 14, 2019.