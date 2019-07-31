Chris Hemsworth Wore a 70-Pound Fat Suit to Play Thor in Avengers: Endgame: It Was 'Liberating'

Chris Hemsworth is opening up about becoming Fat Thor in a new behind the scenes look at the making of Avengers: Endgame.

The 35-year-old actor was excited to play a “new version of Thor” describing it as “hugely liberating and fun” in a clip by IGN.

“We had a sort of fat suit that I think was 60 or 70 pounds,” Hemsworth said. “It was the hottest I’ve ever been.”

On top of a suit, the actor was also given more body hair than he was used to, including a beard.

“We had the beard, the hair, these things that go in the mouth that sort of plump my cheeks a bit, which sort of had a little effect on the voice as well but in a good way, it was a different Thor,” Hemsworth said.

His costar Tessa Thompson, who played Valkyrie in the film, said the actor was fun to work with.

“He’d been playing the character for a while and wanted to find something new,” she said of Hemsworth. “He has such dexterity as a talent. He’s incredibly funny. He has really lovely energy.”

Image zoom Chris Hemsworth IGN

In May, Hemsworth joked Thor “definitely ate his way through his emotions” after Avengers: Infinity War.

“It was great. It was so much fun. Every time I stepped toward the catering truck, they were like, ‘No, no, no,'” he said while on The Graham Norton Show.

As for whether he was treated differently by people, Hemsworth said the reaction to those closest to him was immediate.

“I got a lot of cuddles. My wife, she’s had three kids, and often the pregnant lady will get their belly rubbed in the supermarket and Robert Downey gave me a fair share of those,” he said. “Everyone wanted to cuddle me. I felt like Santa Claus, you know? Got a few Avengers in my lap from time to time.”

RELATED: Chris Hemsworth Jokes He Got a ‘Lot of Cuddles’ with Thor’s New Look: ‘I Felt Like Santa Claus’

His surprising look signified just how hard Thor has taken the Avengers’ loss to Thanos and how much it affected his mindset and self-esteem.

His surprising look signified just how hard Thor has taken the Avengers’ loss to Thanos and how much it affected his mindset and self-esteem.

“I enjoyed that version of Thor,” Hemsworth said in Variety‘s latest cover story in early May. “It was so different than any other way I played the character. And then it took on a life of its own.”

Image zoom Chris Hemsworth in Avengers: Endgame Marvel

“Physically, it was a good three hours in hair and makeup,” he continued. “Then the prosthetic suit, particularly for the shirt-off scene, that was a big silicone that weighed about 90 pounds. It was certainly exhausting. I had weights on my hands and ankles just to have my arms and legs swing differently when I shuffled along through the set.”

He added, “People just kept coming up and cuddling me like a big bear or rubbing my belly like I was pregnant. Or trying to sit on my lap like I was Santa Claus. You get a lot of affection. I felt like an old man, an old grandpa, with a bunch of kids around.”

Avengers: Endgame is still in theaters and available for purchase On Demand.