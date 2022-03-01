Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Chris Hemsworth is playing the main villain in the upcoming Furiosa, a prequel to 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road

Chris Hemsworth Will 'Play Totally Against Type' as 'Lead Baddie' in Mad Max Prequel, Producer Says

Chris Hemsworth is steering away from his superhero persona.

The Thor actor, 38, is set to play a main villain in the upcoming Mad Max: Fury Road prequel titled Furiosa, which stars Anya Taylor-Joy in the role Charlize Theron played in the 2015 movie.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In an excerpt from author Kyle Buchanan's book Blood, Sweat & Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road, according to SlashFilm, producer P. J. Voeten shared some details about how director George Miller cast Hemsworth.

"George saw Chris initially as a courtesy and then fell in love with the idea. He's going to play totally against type, the lead baddie," said Voeten. "Unfortunately, we've got to find all of our other characters that aren't around anymore: a new Immortan, a new Bullet Farmer and a few others."

Anya Taylor joy and Charlize Theron Credit: Ian West/PA Images via Getty; Jasin Boland/Village Roadshow/Kobal/Shutterstock

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sharing news of his casting back in October 2020, Hemsworth wrote on Instagram, "Pretty damn fired up to be a part of a franchise that meant the world to me as a kid growing up in Australia."