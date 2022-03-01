Chris Hemsworth Will 'Play Totally Against Type' as 'Lead Baddie' in Mad Max Prequel, Producer Says
Chris Hemsworth is steering away from his superhero persona.
The Thor actor, 38, is set to play a main villain in the upcoming Mad Max: Fury Road prequel titled Furiosa, which stars Anya Taylor-Joy in the role Charlize Theron played in the 2015 movie.
In an excerpt from author Kyle Buchanan's book Blood, Sweat & Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road, according to SlashFilm, producer P. J. Voeten shared some details about how director George Miller cast Hemsworth.
"George saw Chris initially as a courtesy and then fell in love with the idea. He's going to play totally against type, the lead baddie," said Voeten. "Unfortunately, we've got to find all of our other characters that aren't around anymore: a new Immortan, a new Bullet Farmer and a few others."
Sharing news of his casting back in October 2020, Hemsworth wrote on Instagram, "Pretty damn fired up to be a part of a franchise that meant the world to me as a kid growing up in Australia."
"Mad Max was the pinnacle and a huge reason why I got into the business of telling stories. The fact that I'll have the honor of not only being directed by its original visionary in George Miller but also take part in Furiosa's origin story is incredibly exciting," he continued. "Huge respect to George, Mel, Charlize, Tom and all the cast and crew who helped build this epic world. I'll do my best to continue the tradition of cinematic badassery."
Blood, Sweat & Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road is now available for purchase.