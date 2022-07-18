Chris Hemsworth Celebrates 'Gorgeous' Wife Elsa Pataky's Birthday: 'Thanks for Always Being My Rock'

The actors wed in 2010 and share three children: daughter India Rose, 10, and twin sons Tristan and Sasha, 8
By Janine Henni July 18, 2022 08:16 AM
Advertisement
Credit: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Chris Hemsworth is celebrating his leading lady!

The 38-year-old actor posted a picture to Instagram Monday in honor of wife Elsa Pataky's 46th birthday.

Sharing a black and white snap from behind the scenes of the Thor: Love and Thunder set, Hemsworth began, "Happy birthday to this gorgeous lady!

"Thanks for always being my rock to sit on but way comfier," he joked, pointing to how he sat on Pataky's lap in the image. "Love you @elsapataky ❤️🎉."

The Interceptor star gave a glimpse of some birthday fun on her own Instagram page, sharing shots of herself enjoying the sun at a resort.

RELATED: Chris Hemsworth Says His Wife Thought His Thor Muscles Were 'Too Much'

"Having such a great time with this LEGENDS!/ pasándolo bien!! 🥰," she captioned a carousel Sunday, which showed her jumping into a pool in a black bikini, posing with friends and her view of a crew of kids adorably roasting marshmallows on the beach – including twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 8, whom she shares with Hemsworth.

Pataky and Hemsworth met in 2010 through the Avengers star's agent, and wed three months after making their relationship official. The couple went on to welcome three children – daughter India Rose, 10, and the twin boys.

Left: Credit: Elsa Pataky Instagram
Right: Credit: Elsa Pataky Instagram

Two of the Hemsworth kids make cameos in the latest Thor movie, joining costars Christian BaleNatalie Portman, and director Taika Waititi's children. Chris's daughter "plays the character of Love" while ones of his sons portrays a young Thor.

"It's really cool. They really wanted to be in it," said Hemsworth last month.

RELATED: Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's Relationship Timeline

The weekend after the blockbuster hit theaters, earning $143 million across the U.S. in its opening weekend, the proud dad called his costar daughter his "favorite superhero" in a loving tribute.

Hemsworth uploaded a throwback of India visiting him on the set of his Marvel film as a baby while he's in full costume – complete with his character's hammer, which is almost as big as she was at the time.

The second photo shows a more recent snap of the father-daughter duo on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder, in which the actor can be seen cradling his daughter in his arms during what appears to be a moment of downtime during filming.

© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com