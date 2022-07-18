The actors wed in 2010 and share three children: daughter India Rose, 10, and twin sons Tristan and Sasha, 8

Chris Hemsworth Celebrates 'Gorgeous' Wife Elsa Pataky's Birthday: 'Thanks for Always Being My Rock'

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky attend the Sydney premiere of Thor: Love And Thunder

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky attend the Sydney premiere of Thor: Love And Thunder

Chris Hemsworth is celebrating his leading lady!

The 38-year-old actor posted a picture to Instagram Monday in honor of wife Elsa Pataky's 46th birthday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Sharing a black and white snap from behind the scenes of the Thor: Love and Thunder set, Hemsworth began, "Happy birthday to this gorgeous lady!

"Thanks for always being my rock to sit on but way comfier," he joked, pointing to how he sat on Pataky's lap in the image. "Love you @elsapataky ❤️🎉."

The Interceptor star gave a glimpse of some birthday fun on her own Instagram page, sharing shots of herself enjoying the sun at a resort.

"Having such a great time with this LEGENDS!/ pasándolo bien!! 🥰," she captioned a carousel Sunday, which showed her jumping into a pool in a black bikini, posing with friends and her view of a crew of kids adorably roasting marshmallows on the beach – including twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 8, whom she shares with Hemsworth.

Pataky and Hemsworth met in 2010 through the Avengers star's agent, and wed three months after making their relationship official. The couple went on to welcome three children – daughter India Rose, 10, and the twin boys.

Having such a great time with this LEGENDS! Having such a great time with this LEGENDS!

Left: Credit: Elsa Pataky Instagram Right: Credit: Elsa Pataky Instagram

Two of the Hemsworth kids make cameos in the latest Thor movie, joining costars Christian Bale, Natalie Portman, and director Taika Waititi's children. Chris's daughter "plays the character of Love" while ones of his sons portrays a young Thor.

"It's really cool. They really wanted to be in it," said Hemsworth last month.

The weekend after the blockbuster hit theaters, earning $143 million across the U.S. in its opening weekend, the proud dad called his costar daughter his "favorite superhero" in a loving tribute.

Hemsworth uploaded a throwback of India visiting him on the set of his Marvel film as a baby while he's in full costume – complete with his character's hammer, which is almost as big as she was at the time.