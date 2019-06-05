Chris Hemsworth Says Wife Elsa Pataky Is ‘Sick’ of Seeing Him Shirtless Onscreen

Elsa Pataky really wishes Chris Hemsworth would put a shirt on.

The Avengers: Endgame actor, 35, called into Australia’s The Kyle and Jackie O Show on Monday and revealed The Fate of the Furious actress, 42, wasn’t a fan of seeing him shirtless onscreen.

Hemsworth will appear shirtless on his upcoming film Down Under Cover, which also stars Tiffany Haddish.

“There’s some male stripping going on — always healthy,” he said, adding Pataky was over it. “She’s just sick of it. She’s just like, ‘Put your clothes on.'”

“It’s not nearly as exciting for her at all,” he said, laughing.

For her part, Pataky makes sure to not let the attention get to her husband’s head.

“For me, sexy is the inside of someone,” she told Women’s Health U.K. in 2015. “Of course I think he’s beautiful and fit, but I will never tell him that because he will get too, how do you say, ‘cocky’?”

Hemsworth told GQ Australia in October 2017 that the secret to their eight-year marriage is making quality time together.

“Once you have children, every instinct and every moment of your time is consumed by that. You’ve got nothing for each other,” he revealed. “So, make sure you have date night even if it’s once in a blue moon because most of the time you’re just too tired and you’d actually prefer to sleep.”

Hemsworth recently opened up about how he was almost going broke just before he was cast in the role of Thor.

While speaking with Variety for their latest cover story, Hemsworth revealed that the pressure to book a role at the time led him to miss out on certain parts.

“I got very close to GI Joe,” Hemsworth said of the 2009 movie.

“I got very close to Gambit in the Wolverine X-Men movies,” Hemsworth added. “At the time I was upset. I was running out of money. But if I played either of those characters, I wouldn’t have been able to play Thor.”