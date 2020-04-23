Chris Hemsworth Says Wife Elsa Pataky Doesn't Want His Thor Hammer in the House

Chris Hemsworth's Thor hammer has a place in his home — but it doesn't necessarily take a place of honor.

In an interview with PEOPLE, the actor, 36, admitted he has kept memorabilia from his films, including the hammer Stormbreaker.

"I usually take one of the weapons [from] each film," he said. "I've got it in a sort of TV lounge room."

Hemsworth added that his wife, Elsa Pataky, is not a huge fan of the famous hammer.

"It gets delegated and moved to the garage quite often and then it finds its way back out over the mantelpiece and my wife's like, 'Why?' And I was like, 'The kids did it, the kids did it.' It's a constant negotiation."

Hemsworth's three children with Pataky, 43, don't complain about the hammer, however. (The couple shares daughter, India, 7, and twin boys Sasha and Tristan, 6.)

"They're pretty heavy, so they try to pick it up and they're like, 'Dad, look, I can lift the hammer,' and then put it back down," Hemsworth said.

Over the weekend, Hemsworth opened up about settling into family life amid the coronavirus pandemic in his native Australia. The Avengers: Endgame star revealed he and Pataky made the decision to relocate their family Down Under after Hollywood became overwhelming.

"When you're suffocated by work, every conversation that you're having and every billboard you're seeing is to do with a movie or whatever around the industry, you lose perspective," Hemsworth told The Sunday Telegraph.

The family now lives in Byron Bay, and recently convinced Hemsworth’s younger brother Liam Hemsworth to also move back home after his split from Miley Cyrus.

"There’s not a single person that I interact with, or close friends of mine, that are really in the industry and so that’s hugely refreshing," the actor said. "It’s great for my kids and my wife."

Hemsworth also said he’s looking forward to taking a break from Hollywood after a string of hit movies and non-stop work.

"I just want to stop for a while. I need to be home for a minute. Just enjoy it," he said. "It all flies by."

Hemsworth will next be seen in the Netflix film Extraction. It hits the streaming platform on April 24.