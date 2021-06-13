Chris Hemsworth Trolls Chris Evans on His Birthday by Posting Snap with Chris Pratt: 'Number 1 in My Book'

Chris Hemsworth is having some birthday fun with Chris Evans.

In honor of his Avengers costar's 40th birthday on Sunday, Hemsworth, 37, hilariously trolled Evans by sharing a heartfelt message alongside a photo of another Hollywood Chris.

"Happy 40th birthday Chris Evans, you'll always be number 1 in my book 🎉🎉 @chrisevans," Hemsworth wrote in the post, which he paired with a photograph of Chris Pratt instead of Evans.

The photo shared by Hemsworth appears to be a behind-the-scenes shot from the forthcoming Thor: Love And Thunder film, in which both Hemsworth and Pratt, 41, are both set to reprise their Marvel roles.

In the comments section, a group of fans similarly played into the joke, with many making witty remarks of their own.

"Chris Evans looks different😂," one fan wrote as another replied, "Man. Chris has changed over the years 😂😂😂😂😂."

Others fans continued to playfully joke around, throwing another Hollywood Chris into the mix: Chris Pine.

"Come on…. That's obviously Chris Pine," one fan said as another added, "thats not chris evans ☝🏽☝🏽 its chris pine 🙄🙄."

Arnold Schwarzenegger Hilariously Confuses Son-in-Law Chris Pratt with Chris Evans: 'I've Screwed Up'

Late last year, Pratt was even confused for one of the other Hollywood Chrises by his own father-in-law.

While appearing in a virtual Instagram telethon for Greater Good, which was hosted by the Parks and Recreation star, Arnold Schwarzenegger hilariously confused Pratt with Evans.

As Schwarzenegger, 73, popped into the chat, he referred to Pratt as his Marvel costar before quickly correcting himself. "Hello Chris Evans," he said at the time. "Not Chris Evans, sorry. I've screwed up this whole thing right from the beginning. Chris Pratt."