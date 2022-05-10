Chris Hemsworth Shares Thor 4 Photo of His and Natalie Portman's Matching Looks: 'Power Couple'

Natalie Portman becomes the Mighty Thor in the upcoming sequel Thor: Love and Thunder, in theaters July 8

Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman are bringing new meaning to "power couple."

On Saturday, Empire magazine shared a first-look image of Portman as Jane Foster in Thor: Love And Thunder, holding the Mjollnir hammer while suited up in gear matching Hemsworth's Thor. Fans got their first glimpse of Portman as the Mighty Thor in the teaser trailer that debuted last month.

Director Taika Waititi told the outlet of Jane's return: "It's been about eight years. She's had a whole other life, and then the love of your life comes back on the scene, and is now dressed like you. It's a real mind-f--- for Thor."

"I was writing and it was like, 'Wouldn't it be kind of cool to bring Jane back into the storyline?' You don't want Natalie coming back and playing that same character who's walking around with science equipment. You know, while Thor's flying around, she's left on Earth, tapping her foot going, 'When's he going to be back?' That's boring," said Waititi. "You want her to be part of the adventure."

On Instagram Monday, Hemsworth, 38, shared the side-by-side photo of Portman's Mighty Thor and his Thor, writing in the caption: "Hey all, when's the Met Gala? Asgard's power couple just found the winning look."

Portman, 40, last month, shared a character poster for the movie on Instagram that showed Jane holding up the hammer. She joked to Hemsworth, "And you thought you were the one and only... @chrishemsworth 🙃." He responded, "Looks Mighty good on you."

After making multiple movies as the God of Thunder, Hemsworth hinted at his future playing Thor while appearing on the Australian morning show Today in December. At the time, Hemsworth said he's open to reprising his role in future projects.

"As long as they'll have me, I'll turn up," he said at the time. "But I feel like there might be waning, that kind of enthusiasm for me."