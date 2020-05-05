Chris Hemsworth Thanks Fans for Making Netflix’s Extraction a Hit as Sequel Is Announced

"You’ve made it the number one film on the planet right now and it looks like it’s going to be Netflix’s biggest feature film of all time, which is absolutely mind-blowing," Chris Hemsworth shared

Chris Hemsworth is sending his love to fans for making his latest film a hit.

Posting to Instagram on Saturday, Hemsworth shared a sweet video of himself thanking fans for making his recent Netflix action movie, Extraction, a giant success, before teasing a potential follow-up to the film, which has since been confirmed.

"I just want to say a massive thank you to everyone who checked out Extraction," he began. "You’ve made it the number one film on the planet right now and it looks like it’s going to be Netflix’s biggest feature film of all time, which is absolutely mind-blowing.”

Hemsworth concluded the segment of his video by adding, "We are blown away by the response and the support. On behalf of myself, the Russo Brothers, Netflix, our director Sam Hargrave, thank you so so much. We love you guys."

Hemsworth then briefly touched on whether there would be a sequel or prequel to the hit film, ending his video by teasing, "There’s been a lot of talk and questions about sequels and prequels and all sorts of things, and all I can say is who knows. But with this amount of support, it’s something I will be pretty stoked to jump back into."

According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, filmmaker Joe Russo has closed a deal to write a sequel to Extraction. Russo wrote the script for the first installment and produced it with his brother Anthony. The two are famously behind some of Marvel's biggest movies, including Avengers: Endgame.

The film stars Hemsworth as Tyler Rake, a mercenary mourning the death of his son, when he takes a job to rescue a 14-year-old boy who is the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord.

Netflix previously shared that Extraction "is well on its way to becoming the biggest-ever film premiere on Netflix — with a projected 90 million households getting in on the action in the first 4 weeks."